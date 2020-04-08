Wisconsin pandemic primary provides insight into fight for voting rights

Republicans, after courts halt Democrat Governor Tony Evers’ attempt to postpone elections, and suspended lower court decision that would have given voters six days to return their ballots, applauded let the vote continue as planned. They argued that the Democrats were seeking to rewrite electoral laws and to make timely use of the deadly epidemic to do so.

While Democrats and Voting Rights Resigns from the Disarray that Wisconsin Took on its Primary, Many See It as Evidence That the Party and Its Allies Must Do More Before November to Keep State Out of the Field of battle to become a disturbing sign of partisan resentment and the confusion that could occur at the national level.

“The footage from Wisconsin is disturbing. It is unnecessary and harmful,” said Eric Holder, former attorney general of the Obama administration, who now heads the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a voting organization. “If we do not adopt health-sensitive electoral procedures, we will endanger the well-being of all Americans – regardless of their political preference.”

The new coronavirus epidemic has already disrupted major contests from coast to coast, but it also threatens to fundamentally change the way Americans vote in general elections, safety and security at neighborhood polling stations suddenly becoming an urgent concern.

Yet long before the fears of Covid-19, the two sides were preparing for an epic clash over voting rights, probably the most extensive struggle since that which led to the Voting Rights Act more than a half ago -century. Even now, six months before polling day in November, at least 20 lawsuits are pending in 14 states across the country.

“What Covid has done is pour fuel on another set of hot coals,” said Marc Elias, the Democratic Party’s chief electoral lawyer. “We have gone from a low-level burn to a much higher raging fire.”

A first chapter of the fight took place Tuesday across Wisconsin, which will be among the most watched battlefield states until November. Voters not only cast ballots in the persistent Democratic primary competition between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, but also in a critical race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is expected to hear voting rights cases this year.

The state, by not moving the elections, has now acquired an infamous reputation: Wisconsin is the only state to have elections scheduled for April to avoid postponing in-person voting or switching entirely to postal voting due of the coronavirus epidemic.

Mail voting

While postal voting has gradually become a routine in many parts of the country, mainly in the West, other states have resisted efforts to simplify voting. Republicans have worked to tighten restrictions on absentees and early voting in several states, with legislatures controlled by the GOP arguing that voter identification rules should be tightened to prevent abuse or fraud.

Wisconsin is a good example, which has gradually adopted more stringent voter identification requirements, including uploading a photo when requesting a mail-in ballot. The state, which President Donald Trump won in 2016, was already becoming the zero point for the fight for voting rights in 2020.

“The election of Wisconsin offers a nightmarish vision of what the whole country could see in the fall,” said Ben Wikler, president of the Wisconsin Democratic Party. “A fight in which Democrats are fighting to balance democracy and public health, and the GOP is ruthlessly arming the courts, electoral laws and the coronavirus itself to deprive voters who stand in its way.”

The president has repeatedly, without presenting any evidence, incorrectly suggested that rampant electoral fraud had prevented him from winning the popular voter against Hillary Clinton four years ago. He has now taken on the fight against the expansion of postal voting in the coronavirus era, which was a provision of the congressional aid program adopted last month.

The law signed by the president included $ 400 million to help pay for the voting measures, which was well below the $ 2 billion that Democrats say is needed to prepare states to expand voting by mail and to make other adjustments to help citizens vote in the fall.

“Mail-in ballots are very dangerous things for this country,” Trump said at the briefing of the White House coronavirus task force on Tuesday, offering no evidence of his claim against his Democratic rivals. “They’re going to get them. They’re fraudulent in many cases. You have to vote. They should have a voter card, by the way, if you want to do it right.”

The President has repeatedly argued the conspiratorial argument that increasing the vote by mail would give the Democratic Party an unfair advantage at the polls, minorities and younger voters who may prefer that Democratic candidates be able to vote with fewer votes. obstacles.

“If you accepted it, you would never have a Republican elected again in this country,” Trump said in an interview in late March on Fox Fox and his friends.

Trump, earlier this month and without evidence, said he thought “many people are cheating with postal voting.”

The unproven allegations of the president, once relegated to marginal conspiracy theorists, have now become a central argument among party leaders, including Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, who has suggested that Democrats “are already preparing their next attempt to use the pandemic for political ends. ” “

“The Democrats’ proposed postal vote is a ruse to legalize the harvest of ballots across the country,” said McDaniel. wrote in an opinion piece this week for Fox News. “Anyone would be allowed to return an unlimited number of mail-in ballots to voters, opening the door for political officials to deliver bulk ballots.”

“We have to prepare”

Voting rights advocates – like Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice – see warning signs that Republicans have turned email voting, an issue that was not the focus of the fight partisan on voting rights before the virus, in a hot partisan button.

Waldman, whose organization has pushed the federal government to spend $ 2 billion to prepare states to administer the November elections during the pandemic, said one of his biggest concerns is that some epidemiologists believe the virus could be seasonal and return in the fall.

“Unless we want to operate on the assumption that all of this will go away, we need to prepare,” said Waldman. “If we as a country do not act, there could be 50 Wisconsins in November. … What Wisconsin shows is that if we do not act, it will be very difficult to have elections which everyone can participate in November. “

As states scramble to change the way ballots are cast in the country – preparing for November, but also the primaries which have been pushed back until June in Pennsylvania, New York and in more than one dozen states – Democratic lawyers also argue that safe accommodation should be made for Americans who prefer to vote in person.

“We have to anticipate today if we want to be ready in November,” said Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia presidential candidate who founded the Fair Fight voting group after a recent online publication. access to the ballot box became at the heart of its loss in 2018. fundraising for the possibility that what voters are experiencing today could be November.

Biden, whose rise to the Democratic primary was facilitated by the same minority voters who prefer to vote in person, expressed concern about limiting email voting in an interview with NBC on Tuesday.

While Biden has an almost insurmountable delegate lead over Sanders, their main race continues. Local contests also prompted voters to go to the polls Tuesday across Wisconsin, where in Milwaukee, only five polling centers were open to vote in person, compared to 180 offices on a typical election day.

“We have to make our democracy work and fight disease. We can do both,” said Biden.

The former vice president raised the possibility of expanding email voting across the country, but then added, “I would much prefer having a vote in person, but it depends.”

On Tuesday, it was clear that even voters were fed up with the uncertainty.

Jennifer Taff of Milwaukee was photographed in an online edition of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Tuesday outside a Washington high school. She was wearing a blue mask and was holding a cardboard sign that said, “This is ridiculous.”