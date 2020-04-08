Why Tristan Wirfs overtook Isaiah Simmons

What has changed in a week when it comes to screening the entire NFL seven game draft for the Giants? Well, nothing really, but each passing day offers more intrigue, speculation and guesswork. And so, let’s go.

In our first simulation project, we focused on early defense, strengthening a unit in need of repair. This time, we like those who shout regularly: “What about the offensive line?” “Your arguments do not fall on deaf ears.

Each week before the start of the draft on April 23, The Post, with the help of Fanspeak’s simulated draft simulator, will focus on the 10 players that the Giants will select, based on conscientious reports, from a careful study of the film, reckless and rampant speculation. guesswork.

Here is the Giants simulation project n ° 2 (the modifications compared to the previous simulation project were noted):

Round 1 (choice 4 in total) – OL Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

(Previous choice: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson)

In this simulation, Simmons and CB Jeff Okudah are both on the set, as are the top three offensive line hopefuls. The Giants are abandoning the multi-position and versatile Simmons to help ensure the health and well-being of Daniel Jones for years to come. Wirfs is a bizarre athlete able to move on Day 1 in a straight tackle, a safe and logical addition to a team that seems to be looking for capable linemen for almost a decade. It is a choice where the value is somewhat stretched to meet the needs.

Round 2 (choose 36 in total) – S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

(Previous choice: McKinney)

Clemson’s Tee Higgins wide receiver is always available and it gives the Giants a break, before they return to their senses and defend themselves by adding the best security in the whole project, a versatile player who can line up deeply , in the slot or in the box. His skill set is more like a cornerback and that makes him particularly attractive. Pairing McKinney with Jabrill Peppers gives the Giants a young safety duo.

Round 3 (choose 99 in total) – C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

(Previous choice: OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU)

General Manager Dave Gettleman loves his pork mollies and Biadasz, fresh from the family farm in rural Wisconsin, is certainly eligible. Gettleman recognizes what Biadasz has done for RB Jonathan Taylor at university and plans to do the same for Saquon Barkley, as Biadasz can compete as a rookie for a starting spot.

Round 4 (choose 110 in total) – EDGE Jonathan Garvin, Miami

(Previous choice: C Nick Harris, Washington)

It can be a bit difficult to reach, but the runners are few and Garvin, nicknamed “Spider”, had 5.5 sacks as a junior, although he was not as productive as a senior. Playing on guys who might be able to join the quarterback is a staple.

Round 5 (choose 150 in total) – CB Javaris Davis, Auburn

(Previous choice: Garvin)

Strong Senior Bowl helped Davis increase his stock. He’s small (5 feet 8 inches) and fast (4.39 in the 40-yard dash) and has good ball skills, so there’s a lot to like. In addition, good lines like the cousin of former NFL players Vernon and Vontae Davis.

Submit your Giants questions here for an answer in a future mail

Round 6 (choose 183 in total) – WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin

{Previous choice: RB Mike Warren, Cincinnati)

Cephus did not work well in the NFL Scouting Combine (he timed much faster during his Pro Day) but he plays larger than his size (6 feet 1 inch) and he inhales the balloon in the air, which which makes it a viable possession target. He won against Ohio State and Oregon at the end of last season.

Round 7 (choose 218 in total) – EDGE D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina

(Previous choice: Wonnum)

Wonnum has been named a permanent college team captain and this leadership, along with excellent production (29.5 career tackles for the loss and 14 sacks) makes it a solid choice.

Round 7 (choose 238 total) – LB Carter Coughlin, Minnesota

(Previous choice: WR Lawrence Cager, Georgia)

The size is not ideal, but Coughlin has shown some overtaking potential (14 bags in the past two seasons) and his high engine and intelligence have a “special team contributor” written all over it.

Round 7 (choose 247 in total) – S Shyheim Carter, Alabama

(Previous choice: CB John Reid, Penn State)

Making 22 starts at the “Star” position for the Crimson Tide is impressive and, let’s not forget, the Giants’ head coach Joe Judge once worked in Tuscaloosa for Nick Saban and the figures gravitate towards the players of Alabama.

Round 7 (choose 255 in total) – OT Jon Runyan, Michigan

(Previous choice: OT Victor Johnson, Appalachian State)

Giants fans may remember that Michael Strahan made his way with the Eagles against Jon Runyan. Son also gets up and hangs, as a two-year-old starter at left tackle in Ann Arbor. This native of Moorestown, in New Jersey, becomes Mr. Irrelevant of this project.