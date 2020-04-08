Why the Jets don’t need a linebacker

This may be the position the Jets are least likely to write. There’s always a chance in the final laps if someone is rated well above the others on their scoreboard, but it’s probably a position they skip.

The Jets are actually deep in linebacker thanks to a season filled with positional injuries. The team signed an $ 85 million contract with C.J. Mosley a year ago to barely see him play due to injuries to his groin and core muscles.

Mosley is expected to be in good health for training camp and the Jets hope he can have an impact on a full season he showed in the first three quarters of the opening season last year against the Bills before he got injured.

Avery Williamson was the other starting linebacker scheduled for last year and he didn’t even play as much as Mosley. Williamson tore the ACL in his right knee in the preseason and missed it all year. It was thought that Williamson could be cut for reasons of salary cap, but his injury complicates it. Currently, he remains on the team and is in the final year of a $ 22.5 million three-year deal.

Behind these two, the Jets re-signed Neville Hewitt and James Burgess in free agency. Both played well as substitutes last season. The Jets also signed Patrick Onwuasor des Ravens as a free agency. Blake Cashman, who has proven himself as a rookie before a shoulder injury ends his year, is also back.

With all this depth in the linebacker room and needs all over the list, the Jets should hand down linebackers this year. The only one who can oppose is the coordinator of the Brant Boyer special teams if he has an eye on a linebacker who can contribute to his unity on day 3 of the repechage.