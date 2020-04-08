Why MLB’s Arizona return plan against coronavirus is supported

The economic element is powerful. Of course, the owners and players of the MLB want to come back to play because that is how both are paid.

But the sport also receives ideas and advice from key federal officials and national health organizations suggesting that a return to the field could give a) confidence in the country that companies will slowly emerge from the clutches of the coronavirus pandemic and b) that a modified version of baseball played with a greater distance and no crowd will teach the nation that the businesses will reopen but will require practices different from those previously used to do so.

A plan for all teams to play in Arizona, without fans and while creating an isolation bubble as tight as possible, gained the most traction.

Yet everyone involved in the training, the potential involvement and the need to ratify such a proposal does not hesitate to mention that there is a huge gap between brainstorming what is feasible and putting it into practice. effective implementation of a plan taking into account all risks and obstacles. The MLB has not yet submitted a plan for approval and has not received the official green light from any government or health entity on a variety of scenarios they have considered.

However, what created energy for the Arizona Project was that behind the scenes it received support from key national government and medical officials, who see – among other things – the symbolic value that baseball could have for the country.

The recognition is that American businesses will reopen slowly and not in the same form in many professions as before. Without a vaccine – which is still considered to be at least a year away – businesses will almost certainly have to apply new sanitation and outreach practices. And there is an opportunity for baseball to play an important national role by showing how this can happen because players, for example, might be asked to clear out the high fives and sit in empty stands others rather than grouped in a pirogue.

Without a vaccine, the MLB and its medical / scientific advisers develop strategies on the level of risk that can be minimized by disciplined practices. The MLB is hearing more and more that tests will soon be more readily available and that regular player tests and limiting their exposure outside the Arizona bubble could provide an avenue for resuming spring training this month of May. The size of this bubble with players, front offices, support staff and potentially families is a huge bottleneck in trying to implement this plan. The more people there are, the larger the circle of contacts and the greater the risk of infection and spread of the virus.

Over the weekend, President Trump spoke to the commissioners of the major sports leagues, including Rob Manfred of the MLB, and noted that a return to the game would benefit the country beyond the games.

MLB sees the potential to improve its image and be a leader if it can be the first sports league to play and do so safely. And, yes, there is a chance, especially if MLB is the first among the sports leagues, to recover some of the money lost due to the continued absence of games. It is possible to broadcast matches all day long in a country still largely blocked and passionate about live sports. But there are many obstacles to overcome and many approvals to receive.

Obviously, the Players’ Association should ratify such a plan and there will be questions if some players will not return without a vaccine. This is why we talk about having 30, 40 or even 50 players training regularly with the team and available to deal with injuries, reduced preparation time especially for launchers and the absence of a system. feeding the minor leagues.

Beyond the players, there will be questions about the size of the support staff and the safety of those who contribute to the games, including hotel staff, food services, ground crews and bus drivers . There is a particular focus on older coaches and referees, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions that would make them more susceptible to the virus. This is one of the reasons why there has been talk of speeding up the electronically called strike zone – although major league officials have warned that the technology may not be ready for major league action.

MLB knows that in the midst of the pandemic there are no perfect plans and that even the Arizona concept may not be possible. But more and more, he came to the conviction that if there is to be a season of any length this year, the probability is that it will not be broadcast across the country, it will have no crowd at least at the start (if ever) and that it will contain risks at some level. The Arizona plan has gained ground because, to date, it potentially offers the least risk and the greatest rewards both financially and symbolically.