When I knew I was leaving the Patriots

While the rest of the world was largely unaware of Tom Brady’s future, the quarterback knew last fall that 2019 was probably his farewell season with the Patriots.

“I don’t think there was a final and final decision before it happened, but I would say I probably knew it before the start of last season,” said Brady in an interview with ” Howard Stern Show “. on SiriusXM. “I knew it was just our time, our time was coming to an end.”

Brady spent 20 years with the Patriots with a choice of six in a first-round loss to the Titans in January. Less than three months later, after becoming a free agent for the first time, the 42-year-old left New England and drew astonishment by signing a two-year, $ 50 million contract with the Buccaneers.

Brady said there had “not been a ton of substantive conversations” with the Patriots this offseason about a new contract. But the fact that Bill Belichick doesn’t want to make him a patriot for life doesn’t bother Brady, he said.

“I never cared about the legacy,” said Brady. “I could give you an idea on this. … It is not me. … I had accomplished everything I could in two decades… no one can ever take them away from me. “

Brady and Belichick have won six Super Bowls together, but now all eyes will be on whether one can win without the other. It’s been debated for years, but Brady doesn’t buy it.

“I think this is a pretty s – tty argument that people would say that,” said Brady. “I can’t do his job and he can’t do mine. I don’t think I would have been [successful without him] … and vice versa.”

There have been reports of dissatisfaction between Brady and Belichick in recent years, in part because of the way Belichick might have wanted to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Patriots quarterback for the future. Instead, the owner of the Patriots, Robert Kraft, allegedly intervened and forced Belichick to trade Garoppolo in October 2017, keeping Brady in New England for a few more seasons.

But Brady tried to downplay any idea of ​​sour relationships.

“I think [Belichick] has a lot of loyalty, “said Brady. “He and I had a lot of conversations that no one knew about. So many false assumptions have been made about our relationship.

“He started planning for the future, which is his responsibility.”