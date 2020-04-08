‘Wheel of Fortune’ breaks the rules, allows the competitor to appear twice

“Wheel of Fortune” broke with tradition and allowed a competitor to appear on the show twice due to a “production problem”.

A recent episode of the successful game show saw candidate Tony Harrison, software project manager from Valencia, California, take the lead and perform well above average, ultimately winning the big win and a very generous cash prize . However, “Wheel” host Pat Sajak revealed that Harrison may have an advantage since he had already appeared in the series.

“If Tony sounds familiar – it’s Tony Harrison, who’s been here before,” said the host when introducing the candidates. “We had a small production problem, and for the sake of fairness, we brought Tony back.”

Representatives of “Wheel of Fortune” did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

however, Yahoo Entertainment reported that the “production problem” could have come from Tony’s last appearance in 2017 during which he made his way to the bonus round. During his stay, he chose the “Phrase” category. Unfortunately, the game gave him the category “What are you doing?” The minor blunder may have been smoothed out allowing Harrison to come back for another try.

The outlet reported that the second time was charm, with the contestant ending the game with a whopping $ 93,831 in prize money, including a trip to Barbados.

Harrison himself went to Twitter before the broadcast to briefly reflect on his trip to “Wheel of Fortune” so far.

“From the search for a #Wheelmobile competitor in 2017 to recording again in Sony studios in 2020, it was quite a turn. Watch me on Wheel of Fortune, Monday April 6! ” he told his disciples.

Although new episodes continue to unfold, “Wheel Of Fortune” has in fact halted production in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“With the growing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Wheel of Fortune and @Jeopardy! The health and well-being of our competitors, our staff and our team is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves ”, a tweet announcing the suspension of production read.

The show was even followed by a note to fans explaining why new episodes are broadcast with a studio audience despite the guidelines on social distancing.

“A friendly reminder that the current episodes were recorded months in advance, so any interactions between the contestants, Pat and Vanna, the staff and the team, or the studio audience were considered safe to that time. We hope you and your loved ones are well, and thanks for watching! “