What the unprecedented 2020 NFL project will look like at ESPN

The NFL Draft 2020 should start with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell from his home or office presenting the first choice.

From ESPN’s studios in Bristol, host Trey Wingo will install his analysts. Top drafting commentators, Mel Kiper, Booger McFarland and Louis Riddick will comment on the alleged first choice, Joe Burrow, as his college highlights fill the screen. Kiper, McFarland and Riddick will be at home.

Then, sources say, Burrow, with a camera the NFL plans to provide to all draft candidates, will hopefully film his reaction from his night draft location. In an Instagram world, this seems doable, even if it’s not as professional as it once was.

She could be followed by ESPN editor Suzy Kolber chatting with Burrow.

The NFL draft should start in just over two weeks. The Post has spoken with several sources to find out what viewers will see on April 23 and 25.

ESPN and NFLN declined to comment as the plans are not finalized. For example, the idea of ​​having cameras with GMs, which will be isolated from the rest of their front office, will be discussed, but it is not certain that this will happen.

Usually ESPN / NFLN have cameras in the “war rooms” of certain teams. With the isolation rules put in place by the NFL due to coronavirus, teams may not be as receptive to the intrusion. Goodell will direct the project with his home or office the most likely location, although another secluded location may still be considered.

What is formulated is that the TV show of the project will not look like anything you saw and very familiar, all at the same time.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the NFL out of its original plan to host festivities in Las Vegas. In response, as Peter King of NBC Sports mentioned, the show should now have a fundraising element for the relief of COVID-19.

While the project will be televised on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network, it will primarily be a production of Bristol. The NFL network is still without a control room in New York or Los Angeles, so the broadcast will come from ESPN headquarters.

Sources said that while the main crew of ESPN, Wingo, McFarland, Riddick and Kiper will lead the project, he will integrate Rich Eisen, NFL Kurt Warner and analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Others could be added, but this trio of the NFLN is present. Normally, the NFLN asks Deion Sanders to interview the players, while ESPN has someone like Kolber for their shows. This will be consolidated into one this year, which means that Sanders is unlikely to be involved.

So, at least right now, it should be more of an ESPN draft than an overview.

On ABC, which first released the draft last year, the focus will again be on human interest and a university atmosphere. Reece Davis, host of College GameDay, will be in the Bristol studio, while her regular pre-match partners Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack will broadcast from their homes. Chief analyst Todd McShay will also be from his home on ABC.

Meanwhile, Maria Taylor and Jesse Palmer should also be incorporated.

Last year, when the draft was in Nashville, ABC presented an interview with Taylor Swift and live music. According to some sources, ESPN / ABC strives to potentially have a musical component without, of course, a live audience. Presumably, the act would come from the artist’s home.

Both shows will feature the usual video highlighting packages after writing a player.

With the project still over two weeks away and with the world on the move on COVID-19, plans are subject to change. But, these are the foundations on which ESPN / ABC and the NFL are working.

