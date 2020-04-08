What the return of NHL coronavirus might look like

Commissioner Gary Bettman said the absolute best scenario for the NHL in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak would be to play the last few games of the regular season.

Bettman acknowledged on Tuesday how difficult it would be to ensure that each NHL team is treated fairly if the coronavirus pandemic prevents the last three weeks of regular season games.

“If we get to the playoffs, who comes in and can’t finish the regular season?” Said Bettman. “We had, I think, seven teams on the bubble and they all think they would have had a chance. We must process the lottery in the order of selection in the project.

“We understand that [finishing the regular season] might not be possible and that is why we are considering every conceivable alternative to deal with any eventuality. But again, it is not worth speculating because no one in any of the sports knows enough to make these profound decisions. “

Hoping to find out more by the end of this month, Bettman said that league officials are currently evaluating all possible options.

The league continues to fight the coronavirus, as the eighth case of the NHL – a third player from the Colorado Avalanche – was announced Tuesday afternoon. It has been confirmed that five members of the Ottawa Senators are also carriers of the virus.

Recent reports have suggested that North Dakota and New Hampshire could be places where the league could end the regular season and the 2019-20 playoffs. Bettman did not specifically mention these states, but said securing game-neutral sites was “only part of considering all of the potential options depending on how we find the circumstances.” .

He also said the next steps “will be largely determined” by how much time there will be before the start of the 2020-21 season.

If the NHL is given a green light to continue playing, Bettman said his top priority will be to make sure players can get back in shape. He mentioned ongoing conversations with the Players Association to discuss ways to avoid endangering the health of players.

However, the commissioner is confident that the league could operate “until late in the summer”. With the 2020 Olympics postponed, Bettman noted that NBC will have a wider window to understand how to broadcast and schedule games. He also expressed confidence in the NHL arenas to maintain ice quality and conditions despite the summer temperatures.

“The days when the games had to be postponed because there was no air conditioning in a building are far behind us,” he said. “We have modern, state-of-the-art buildings. We play in places like Florida, Southern California, Arizona, Las Vegas, Dallas. We can manage ice making now in any condition because our buildings are so good and our ice making capabilities are so good. “

With seven of the 31 NHL franchises located in Canada, Bettman said he remains in contact with “appropriate government authorities at all levels”. He also participated in a professional sports league conference call with President Trump this weekend, during which he stated that the President had made a presentation on the current situation before responding to comments and questions from each. representative of the league.

“He, like us, would like to see sport come back at the right time, both in terms of what sport means to bring people together and also we are a bit of an economic driver,” said Bettman. “Tens of thousands of people work in sport. … Although the uncertainty of the time is not clarified in this appeal. We are all going to have to wait for a lot more information, perhaps in the next few weeks before we can make decisions. “