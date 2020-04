Books We asked the authors what they read, hear and watch in quarantine. Here is Steph Cha’s diary

In our first quarantine journal on coronaviruses, the author of “Your House Will Pay” Steph Cha reads Ivy Pochoda and Cathy Park Hong, watches “Iron Man 2” and “Fleabag”, listens to “The Power Broker” and works “Starry Night” puzzle.