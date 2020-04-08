What does a Trump 2020 campaign look like in COVID-19?

WASHINGTON – What is a Trump campaign without a Trump rally?

This is the question that confuses the President’s re-election campaign against the new reality that their candidate is largely confined to the four walls of his house with the rest of the nation.

As coronavirus infection spread across the country in March, the president was forced to cancel a series of rallies in major battlefield states, including Wisconsin, Florida and Colorado on last month.

He lamented the decision during an appearance on March 12 in the Oval Office, but has since transformed the daily prime-time coronavirus task force briefings – some of which last more than two hours – into his next step, declaring to journalists: “I learned to love this room.”

“He can survive without them,” a campaign source said of Trump’s canceled rallies.

“I would be more worried if I was the Biden campaign than the Trump campaign, “he added, noting that former veep Joe Biden failed to gain ground while locked up in his house. from Delaware.

“Trump doesn’t need rallies because he has so much media right now,” the source said. “Whatever his neuroses, he seems to be a strong leader in a crisis.”

The president’s re-election campaign believes they have a huge advantage over Biden because of the giant data-driven operation they’ve built over the past three years.

On election day, Trump 2020 will have direct contact with 50 million people – more voter contact information than any political campaign in history and the largest list in the United States, with the exception of a few private organizations, said campaign manager Brad Parscale last month.

Deputy director of communications Ali Pardo told The Post that more than 500,000 volunteers made 1.5 million calls in a single day last month, urging people to vote for Trump.

“The Trump campaign has a significant advantage because of our early and continuous investment in data and technology infrastructure that started in 2015,” said Pardo.

The campaign also broadcasts every night on YouTube, with stepdaughter and campaign advisor Lara Trump taking on the new role of anchor as she interviews curators and campaign associates.

But sources close to the president say they are concerned that the campaign is not doing enough to strike Biden while he is on the ground and fear that the coronavirus crisis will further derail the administration.

“Fundraising dollars will slow,” said longtime Trump partner. “I would kick–t out of the super PAC to go after Biden. “

“It is frustrating to have the opportunity to derail the entire four years of his administration and the truth is that you canDon’t blame the campaign. They can“I don’t really do much,” he added.

Campaign source said Trump 2020 shouldn’t be taking its hardest knocks on Biden right now as he had to focus on a unifying theme in the midst of the deadly pandemic, but agreed that the super PAC Pro-Trump America First Action could do more.

“I really agree with that. I think a lot of people agree with this, “he said.

At the end of 2019, Trump’s campaign had a whopping $ 102 million in the bank, seriously surpassing Biden who only had $ 8.9 million in his coffers, according to Open Secrets data.

However, America First Action is aggressively overtaken by the main super PAC Democrat, who has dropped almost double what he has this year.

Priorities USA Action spent $ 6.2 million in 2020, compared to $ 3.7 million for America First Action, according to Open Secrets.

Last week, America First finally announced spending $ 10 million in the states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan on the battlefield – hosting a battle royale in November.

“It’s time to sleep Sleepy Joe Biden,” said Brian Walsh, president of America First Action PAC, in a statement. “This is our first spending cycle, with much more to come.”

“By November, voters in the battlefield states will know why Joe Biden is weak, wrong and has been around too long to rule the United States of America,” he warned.