WeWork sues SoftBank for renouncing a $ 3 billion share buyback agreed in October

The tender offer was part of a rescue package agreed late last year when WeWork’s botched IPO left it teetering on the brink of insolvency – until SoftBank intervened with the bailout, worth around 10 billion dollars at the time.

SoftBank SFTBF (( In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Delaware Chancellery, the special committee of the WeWork board of directors saidand CEO Masayoshi Son are now suffering from “buyer’s remorse”.

In a statement released Wednesday, SoftBank described the lawsuit as “a desperate and ill-advised attempt” to rewrite last year’s deal, again stressing that the purchase of shares was subject to certain conditions.

Last week, SoftBank listed several ways that WeWork failed to complete the takeover offer, including the existence of ongoing criminal and civil investigations into the office-sharing company, global restrictions related to Covid-19 affecting WeWork operations; and the failure to restructure a joint venture in China.

WeWork’s special counsel steps back, saying in its lawsuit that SoftBank was facing an “increasingly dire” financial situation and had taken “desperate” steps to withdraw from the share buyback, including by torpedoing the restructuring of the Chinese joint venture. SoftBank has been under pressure as losses increase in Son’s $ 100 billion Vision fund lower SoftBank’s profits . Earlier this year, activist investor Elliott Management said he had a substantial stake in the company and was pushing for changes to improve performance. Uber UBER (( The coronavirus epidemic has also offset much of the Vision Fund’s paper gains in public companies such as But just because SoftBank faces financial stress and pressure from activist investors doesn’t mean it can abandon the share buyback, according to the special committee of the WeWork board of directors. “SoftBank’s failure to comply with the tender offer constitutes a manifest violation of its contractual obligations … as well as a violation of SoftBank’s fiduciary obligations” to the shareholders of WeWork, said the special committee in a communicated. Adam Neumann is the biggest loser in SoftBank’s flip-flop. The October agreement included an offer to buy up to $ 975 million in shares of the founder of WeWork. SoftBank said last week that Neumann, his family and Benchmark Capital would have benefited the most from the share buyback – together, their equity represented “more than half of the shares tendered,” according to SoftBank.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/ejw7n9W60Vs/index.html