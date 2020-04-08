Wednesday on television: “Modern Family” finale; coronavirus

SERIES

Chicago Med Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) assesses a 15 year old boy brought up after an apparent fall from an overpass in this new special. 8 p.m. NBC

Modern family The long comic series ends with a two-hour event. First, a look back at the favorite moments and the interviews with the actors. This is followed by a one hour finale. Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire and Reid Ewing star. 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ABC

Nature “Outstanding rabbits.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Ghost hunters The paranormal investigation series returns for a new season with a first in two episodes. 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. A&E

Unknown Expedition: Discovery Josh Gates travels across Canada, Korea and Siberia looking for DNA to use to clone the woolly mammoth. 8 p.m. Discovery

LEGO Masters “Star Wars” 9:00 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “The Truth About Fats” explores the mysteries of fats and their role in hormone production, hunger and pregnancy. 9 p.m. KOCE

Chicago P.D. Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) witnesses the abduction of a woman. 10:00 p.m. NBC

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Eric Stonestreet and Will Forte are the guests of the premiere. Hosts of Jimmy Kimmel. 10:00 p.m.

Sacred Wonders of the Earth At the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. 10:00 p.m. KOCE

Celebrity ghost stories Ice-T and his wife, Coco. 10:00 p.m. A&E

Brockmire Jim and Jules (Hank Azaria, Amanda Peet) agree to keep their professional relationship when they work together to encourage the owners to sell teams. 10:00 p.m. IFC

SPECIAL

CMT Giants: Kenny Rogers (An advantage for MusiCares) Friends and collaborators pay tribute to the legend of country music in this new special with songwriter Don Schlitz (“The Gambler”), Kim Carnes, Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles , Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts and Vince Gill. 8 p.m. CMT

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus pandemic (N) 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus update (N) 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: what you need to know (N) noon ABC

Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision

Washington Journal Primetime Federal and state responses to COVID-19. (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN

TALK SHOWS

CBS this morning Podcast host Laurie Santos. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus; author Joanna Gaines. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m.KTLA

Hello america Restaurateur Michael Chernow. (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Living with Kelly and Ryan By video chat: Taraji P. Henson (“Coffee & Kareem”); Ty Burrell (“modern family”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

View Sara Haines co-hosts; Representative Ben McAdams (D-Utah). (N) 10:00 a.m. KABC

Wendy Williams’ show Irv Gotti (“Growing Up Hip Hop: New York”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The speech David Boreanaz; podcast host Jay Shetty. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Tim Gunn (“Cutting”); Debbie Allen (Instagram dance class); André Leon Talley and Star Jones. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Retta; Matt Fraser; Kevin Hart; Annie Murphy and Kelly perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil An Olympic athlete, a housebound woman and a scientist. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres room Drew and Brittany Brees donate $ 5 million to Louisiana’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show More men die from the COVID-19 pandemic than women. Former CDC director, Dr. Tom Frieden. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The doctors A procedure for RBF; a surprised guardian mistreating a dog in front of the camera; a vitamin to prevent skin cancer. 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Central comedy

Conan Kevin Bacon. (N) 11 p.m. SCT

Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa plays. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The late show with Stephen Colbert Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor; Sam Hunt plays. (N) 11.35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 11.35 p.m. KABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ed O’Neill; Sofia Vergara; Julie Bowen; Ty Burrell; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Eric Stonestreet. (N) 12:04 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show with James Corden Alison Brie; Will Forte; comic book Doug Smith. 00 h 37 KCBS

Late at night with Seth Meyers Jim Gaffigan. (N) 00:37 KNBC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Retta; Matt Fraser; Kevin Hart; Annie Murphy and Kelly perform. (N) 1 h Bravo

A little late with Lilly Singh Ron Funches. (N) 1 h 38 KNBC

MOVIES

Batman begins (2005) 8 h MTV

The Muppets (2011) 8:26 a.m. Again

Missing girl (2014) 8:30 a.m.FXX

Commitment (2001) 9 a.m. Cinemax

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 9 a.m. Disney XD

All the money in the world (2017) 9:00 am FX

Rudy (1993) 10:25 a.m.Epix

Role models (2008) 10:26 a.m. and 5:34 p.m. Starz

The Patriot (2000) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

Casper (1995) 11 a.m.Free form

The black Knight (2008) 11:00 a.m. MTV

Interstellar (2014) 11:30 a.m.FXX

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 12:07 p.m. Starz

Stan & Ollie (2018) 1:37 p.m.

Training day (2001) 1:45 p.m. IFC

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 2 p.m. Epix

Du Barry was a lady (1943) 3:15 p.m. TCM

A simple plan (1998) 3:17 p.m.

There is no country for old people (2007) 3:29 p.m. and 9:02 p.m. Starz

Already seen (2006) 4 p.m. Cinemax

A separate league (1992) 4.30 p.m. IFC

Gattaca (1997) 4:40 p.m. Epix

Carmen jones (1954) 5 p.m. TCM

Thank you for your service (2017) 5.30 p.m. FXX

Sky Captain and the world of tomorrow (2004) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6.15 p.m. Syfy

Attack the block (2011) 6.30 p.m. Epix

Mathilde (1996) 7 p.m. Free form

Trolls (2016) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. FX

The talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 7 p.m. Ovation

Odds against tomorrow (1959) 7 p.m. TCM

Buddy Holly’s story (1978) 8 p.m. KVCR

Star trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC

Save Private Ryan (1998) 8 p.m. BBC America

Friday (1995) 8 p.m. Primordial

Boyz n the hood (1991) 8 p.m. TMC

Hanna (2011) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

Father’s little dividend (1951) 10 p.m. KVCR

Total recall (1990) 10 p.m. Ovation

Once upon a time … in Hollywood (2019) 11:07 p.m. Starz

DIFFUSION

Parasite (2019) Anytime, starting Wednesday, on Hulu.