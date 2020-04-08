Wednesday on television: “Modern Family” finale; coronavirus

SERIES
Chicago Med Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) assesses a 15 year old boy brought up after an apparent fall from an overpass in this new special. 8 p.m. NBC
Modern family The long comic series ends with a two-hour event. First, a look back at the favorite moments and the interviews with the actors. This is followed by a one hour finale. Ed O’Neill, Sofía Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire and Reid Ewing star. 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ABC
Nature “Outstanding rabbits.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Ghost hunters The paranormal investigation series returns for a new season with a first in two episodes. 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. A&E
Unknown Expedition: Discovery Josh Gates travels across Canada, Korea and Siberia looking for DNA to use to clone the woolly mammoth. 8 p.m. Discovery
LEGO Masters “Star Wars” 9:00 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “The Truth About Fats” explores the mysteries of fats and their role in hormone production, hunger and pregnancy. 9 p.m. KOCE
Chicago P.D. Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) witnesses the abduction of a woman. 10:00 p.m. NBC
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Eric Stonestreet and Will Forte are the guests of the premiere. Hosts of Jimmy Kimmel. 10:00 p.m.
Sacred Wonders of the Earth At the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. 10:00 p.m. KOCE
Celebrity ghost stories Ice-T and his wife, Coco. 10:00 p.m. A&E
Brockmire Jim and Jules (Hank Azaria, Amanda Peet) agree to keep their professional relationship when they work together to encourage the owners to sell teams. 10:00 p.m. IFC
SPECIAL
CMT Giants: Kenny Rogers (An advantage for MusiCares) Friends and collaborators pay tribute to the legend of country music in this new special with songwriter Don Schlitz (“The Gambler”), Kim Carnes, Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles , Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts and Vince Gill. 8 p.m. CMT
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus pandemic (N) 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. CNN
Coronavirus update (N) 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. CW
Pandemic: what you need to know (N) noon ABC
Diario del Coronavirus 3 p.m. Univision
Washington Journal Primetime Federal and state responses to COVID-19. (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing (N) 2 p.m. CSPAN
TALK SHOWS
CBS this morning Podcast host Laurie Santos. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Coronavirus; author Joanna Gaines. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m.KTLA
Hello america Restaurateur Michael Chernow. (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Living with Kelly and Ryan By video chat: Taraji P. Henson (“Coffee & Kareem”); Ty Burrell (“modern family”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
View Sara Haines co-hosts; Representative Ben McAdams (D-Utah). (N) 10:00 a.m. KABC
Wendy Williams’ show Irv Gotti (“Growing Up Hip Hop: New York”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The speech David Boreanaz; podcast host Jay Shetty. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Tim Gunn (“Cutting”); Debbie Allen (Instagram dance class); André Leon Talley and Star Jones. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Retta; Matt Fraser; Kevin Hart; Annie Murphy and Kelly perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil An Olympic athlete, a housebound woman and a scientist. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres room Drew and Brittany Brees donate $ 5 million to Louisiana’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show More men die from the COVID-19 pandemic than women. Former CDC director, Dr. Tom Frieden. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The doctors A procedure for RBF; a surprised guardian mistreating a dog in front of the camera; a vitamin to prevent skin cancer. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Central comedy
Conan Kevin Bacon. (N) 11 p.m. SCT
Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa plays. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The late show with Stephen Colbert Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor; Sam Hunt plays. (N) 11.35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 11.35 p.m. KABC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ed O’Neill; Sofia Vergara; Julie Bowen; Ty Burrell; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Eric Stonestreet. (N) 12:04 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show with James Corden Alison Brie; Will Forte; comic book Doug Smith. 00 h 37 KCBS
Late at night with Seth Meyers Jim Gaffigan. (N) 00:37 KNBC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Retta; Matt Fraser; Kevin Hart; Annie Murphy and Kelly perform. (N) 1 h Bravo
A little late with Lilly Singh Ron Funches. (N) 1 h 38 KNBC
MOVIES
Batman begins (2005) 8 h MTV
The Muppets (2011) 8:26 a.m. Again
Missing girl (2014) 8:30 a.m.FXX
Commitment (2001) 9 a.m. Cinemax
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 9 a.m. Disney XD
All the money in the world (2017) 9:00 am FX
Rudy (1993) 10:25 a.m.Epix
Role models (2008) 10:26 a.m. and 5:34 p.m. Starz
The Patriot (2000) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Casper (1995) 11 a.m.Free form
The black Knight (2008) 11:00 a.m. MTV
Interstellar (2014) 11:30 a.m.FXX
Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 12:07 p.m. Starz
Stan & Ollie (2018) 1:37 p.m.
Training day (2001) 1:45 p.m. IFC
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 2 p.m. Epix
Du Barry was a lady (1943) 3:15 p.m. TCM
A simple plan (1998) 3:17 p.m.
There is no country for old people (2007) 3:29 p.m. and 9:02 p.m. Starz
Already seen (2006) 4 p.m. Cinemax
A separate league (1992) 4.30 p.m. IFC
Gattaca (1997) 4:40 p.m. Epix
Carmen jones (1954) 5 p.m. TCM
Thank you for your service (2017) 5.30 p.m. FXX
Sky Captain and the world of tomorrow (2004) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6.15 p.m. Syfy
Attack the block (2011) 6.30 p.m. Epix
Mathilde (1996) 7 p.m. Free form
Trolls (2016) 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. FX
The talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 7 p.m. Ovation
Odds against tomorrow (1959) 7 p.m. TCM
Buddy Holly’s story (1978) 8 p.m. KVCR
Star trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC
Save Private Ryan (1998) 8 p.m. BBC America
Friday (1995) 8 p.m. Primordial
Boyz n the hood (1991) 8 p.m. TMC
Hanna (2011) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
Father’s little dividend (1951) 10 p.m. KVCR
Total recall (1990) 10 p.m. Ovation
Once upon a time … in Hollywood (2019) 11:07 p.m. Starz
DIFFUSION
Parasite (2019) Anytime, starting Wednesday, on Hulu.
Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2020-04-07/whats-on-tv-wednesday-modern-family-finale-coronavirus