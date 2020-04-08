Voters flock to Wisconsin polls despite fears of coronavirus

by April 8, 2020 Top News
Voters from across Wisconsin went to the polls on Tuesday for the state’s Democratic presidential primary – despite fears of the spread of coronavirus at polling stations, according to video footage.

A video clip taken at Riverside High School in Milwaukee shortly before 7 a.m. shows masked voters waiting on a line that spans several blocks.

Other images from Badger State show a long line of voters standing about six feet apart while waiting to enter another polling station.

A similar scene was captured in another video that showed voters standing in a socially distant space in a line that spanned at least three blocks.

Voters line up to enter a polling station at Riverside University High School in Wisconsin.Scott Olson / Getty Image

On Monday, the Democratic Governor of Wisconsin signed an Order in Council to delay in-person primary voting until June 9.

The state Supreme Court quashed the order on Monday evening; the 4-2 Evers decision did not have the power to move the elections on its own.

Several state polling stations closed because election volunteers did not want to recruit them for fear of catching or spreading the virus.

