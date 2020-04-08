Volunteers repaired 20,000 N95 masks for Memphis hospital over a weekend

The Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis recently found dozens of mask cases in reserve, but could not use them because the elastic straps were dry rot and had to be replaced.

It was a huge job that the organizers Stephanie Lepone and Ginna Rauls fell almost by accident. The women are longtime friends and have regular sewing meetings, Lepone told CNN.

Lepone said that she works full time as an engineer and has three children, but wanted to do something to help while she was quarantined at home.

They had started making cloth masks for a pediatrician’s office, and Lepone asked a friend, who is the director of Baptist Memorial Health Care, to see if they needed cloth masks.

“He texted back and said, ‘I might have something else to do if you’re interested … would you be willing to sew new strips on the masks?'” They initially agreed to repair 6,000 masks and began gathering volunteers, said Lepone. Lepone and Rauls recruited 15 or 20 team leaders, who invited friends, church members, and others to help. They ended up with 410 volunteers. Some assistants didn’t know how to sew, so they took online training courses on Zoom and Lepone published YouTube tutorials on how to replace the straps with a sewing machine or by hand. Once the volunteers were aligned, Lepone asked the hospital to deliver the 140 cases of N95. “Just bring them to my house. I have a place for each of them. We have enough people to help us think that we can do them all in one weekend,” she told L ‘hospital. “And they were like, ‘What? No,’ they couldn’t believe it.” The hospital purchased 16,000 yards of replacement elastic. He came on rolls of 50 yards, so a lawyer used his office’s paper cutters to cut it into thousands of 11-inch-long strips. Lepone says she doesn’t know how he heard about the project, but he ended up working all night. “It was a real community effort and I was impressed with how the word came out and how many people wanted to help,” she said. “It’s really really exciting.” Everyone wore masks and gloves while they worked to limit any potential contamination. The N95s were sent to volunteers on Friday and 20,000 of the repaired masks were back at Lepone on Monday, she said. The boxes were stacked almost to the ceiling of his office until the hospital picked them up on Tuesday. Volunteers are completing approximately 5,000 remaining masks, which are expected to be ready later this week. A hospital spokeswoman told CNN that the masks were purchased to prepare for previous SARS and Ebola events and that they have been stored for years. She said the masks were still in good condition and would be given to patients and visitors to the Baptist Memorial to protect them and the hospital staff from exposure to the virus. “I mean, there is such a need, they are running out of masks,” said Lepone. “So it was exciting to be able to help. It just snowballed in this huge effort and if it happened so quickly, I’m still trying to deal with everything.” Lepone said he created Google spreadsheets and documents to keep track of all volunteers and supplies. She hopes they can all have a great barbecue together once it is sure to be part of large groups.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/SN0EGAtKqkI/index.html