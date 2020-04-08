Veterinarians say to keep pet cats indoors to limit the spread of coronavirus

Cats should not be left outside if the owners isolate themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, as the bug could take a turn on their fur, warned a veterinary group on Wednesday.

The British Veterinary Association has stated that felines can carry the virus on their fur if an infected person touches them.

“It is true that domestic animals could act like fomites [carriers]because the virus can be on their fur in the same way as on other surfaces, such as tables and doorknobs, “said BVA president Daniella Dos Santos in a statement.

Dos Santos said they advise owners to keep the cat indoors if they are taking precautions to protect themselves from the virus – or if a household member has contracted the virus.

“We do not recommend that all cats be kept indoors,” she said. “Only cats from infected households or whose owners self-isolate, and only if the cat is happy to be kept inside. Some cats cannot stay indoors for medical reasons related to stress. “

But she noted that there was no evidence that the infected animals had spread the virus to their owners through viral shedding.

“There have been very few cases of COVID-19 in animals and in all cases, it is likely that the transmission was human to animal. There is no evidence that pets can pass COVID-19 to their owners. “

The veterinary group’s new direction comes after a 4-year-old tiger at the Bronx zoo was confirmed positive for the coronavirus. Authorities believe he was infected by a manager who had no symptoms.