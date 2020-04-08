Verizon customers say they can’t fix the internet for months

Verizon customers whose internet is down may not be able to get back online before November, some bit on Tuesday, as the company adopted a new repair policy in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Home service would now be limited to “critical needs” to prevent the spread of the virus, said Verizon on its site, Business Insider reported.

“We minimize our home installation work to critical needs to ensure the safety of our employees and customers and to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the company said.

Verizon will now only send technicians to “medical emergencies and critical facilities,” a company spokesperson said at the point of sale.

It is not known when the company will return to full service.

But some customers said on Tuesday that they weren’t able to get an appointment for a technician to come for months.

“When you move and @Verizon can’t access the Internet until November on a site already using Verizon”, tweeted a user, to whom an appointment was given on November 30. “Why isn’t self-installation an option?” Ridiculous.”

Another customer too tweeted that there was no appointment available before the fall, saying, “Verizon just told me that my technician could come and fix my Internet problem by November.”

Other customers said that the scheduled appointments were suddenly canceled.

“I confirmed my appointment yesterday and I also received a confirmation message this morning”, Twitter user wrote. “At the last minute, Verizon Fios canceled the installation and left me blocked without the Internet to work from home.”

Verizon did not immediately respond to the request for comment.