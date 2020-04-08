USC Illustrator Matt Kalil Marks Property in Pasadena

NFL lineman Matt Kalil found a spacious place to face the offseason, spending $ 3.812 million in a closed estate in Pasadena, according to the records.

The Pro Bowler, who is currently a free agent, has many connections to southern California. He was born in Corona, played soccer in high school in Anaheim, and was an All-American at USC in 2011 before being drafted the following year by the Minnesota Vikings.

At almost two acres, the property has a two-story house that mixes colonial and artisanal styles. Wood shingles cover the exterior, leading to formal living spaces full of French doors, moldings and hardwood floors.

1/ten The living room. (Realtor.com) 2/ten Entrance. (Realtor.com) 3/ten The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 4/ten The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5/ten The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6/ten The gym. (Realtor.com) seven/ten The two-story house. (Realtor.com) 8/ten The patio. (Realtor.com) 9/ten The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) ten/ten The outdoor lounge. (Realtor.com)

On the main level, there is a formal dining room, an office, a spacious kitchen, and an artisan-style living room with wood-paneled walls and a tiled fireplace. The second floor includes a living room that develops onto a terrace, as well as a gym with a curved wall of windows.

The 5,450 square foot floor plan includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. At the rear, a patio bordered by columns overlooks the wooded park with a swimming pool, a pool house and a grassy pole with views of the mountain and the golf course.

Kalil was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie after being drafted fourth overall in 2012 by the Vikings. The 30-year-old also spent two seasons with the Panthers and signed with the Texans last year, but was released before the season started.

Janie Steckenrider of Coldwell Banker Realty Arcadia held the list. Nathan Poznick of HLS Realty represented the buyer.