US to become net importer of oil amid oil crisis

The EIA said the United States would become a net importer of crude oil in the third quarter of the year “because, as US crude oil production decreases, there will be fewer barrels available for export” .

But EIA forecasts may still be overly optimistic, as many industry analysts expect U.S. production to drop 3 million barrels a day or more this year as companies tighten spending and idle drilling rigs. Earlier on Tuesday, Exxon Mobil became the latest company to announce reductions, saying it would cut spending this year by $ 10 billion, or about 30% of its total, mainly through operations in the Permian Basin. west of Texas and New Mexico.

The United States has become one of the largest suppliers of petroleum and refined products such as gasoline and diesel fuel to the world market since the US ban on the export of crude oil was lifted in 2015. But the cost of producing crude oil in the United States is higher than that of Saudi Arabia and Russia, the other two major producers, and these countries have increased their sales in an attempt to regain market share worldwide . The energy ministers of these countries and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss production cuts which Trump says should exceed 10 million barrels a day.

However, Moscow and Riyadh have called on the U.S. to cut production as well – something the Ministry of Energy has already said because of pressure on the free market.

“The private sector and the free market are behind these cuts,” said a DOE spokesperson in a press release.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette will also participate in a virtual G-20 ministerial meeting on Friday to discuss global energy markets, the ministry said.