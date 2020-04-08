UK ‘coronavirus dashboard’ could significantly under-report deaths

In its daily death toll, the UK government only counts people who tested positive and died from the virus in hospital. However, this does not correspond to the number of British death certificates which mention COVID-19 as a factor.
On Tuesday, figures released by the United Kingdom’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that 1,568 people had Covid-19 listed on their death certificates between March 5, when the first death was reported, and March 27.
In contrast, the death toll released by Public Health England during the same period shows only 926 confirmed deaths from the virus in England.
There are several factors for the difference. The two counts count different things – presumed deaths compared to confirmed cases who died in hospital. There may also be a lag in reporting, as the NSO has more time to record deaths.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman warned on Tuesday that ONS figures could not be used to trace trends in the final number of deaths from the disease. “You cannot project onto each other in a statistically safe way,” they said.
But “it is important to have double digits,” said UK chief scientist Patrick Vallance on Tuesday. “The data from the NSO, which is important, examines the overall deaths on the death certificates where the coronavirus is mentioned, so that these are not necessarily confirmed deaths,” he said.
The UK uses the “international standard for the reporting of deaths”, he added, which he called “confirmed hospital deaths”.
The UK is hardly the only country with data gaps and fears of underestimating deaths. Official data from China on coronavirus mortality and infection rates have been reviewed from the outside. And some of the most affected European countries, such as France, Italy and Spain, have more than hospital deaths in their daily statistics, but could still be underreported for other reasons.
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/07/uk/coronavirus-uk-deaths-intl-gbr/index.html