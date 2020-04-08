UK ‘coronavirus dashboard’ could significantly under-report deaths

In its daily death toll, the UK government only counts people who tested positive and died from the virus in hospital. However, this does not correspond to the number of British death certificates which mention COVID-19 as a factor.

On Tuesday, figures released by the United Kingdom’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that 1,568 people had Covid-19 listed on their death certificates between March 5, when the first death was reported, and March 27.

In contrast, the death toll released by Public Health England during the same period shows only 926 confirmed deaths from the virus in England.

There are several factors for the difference. The two counts count different things – presumed deaths compared to confirmed cases who died in hospital. There may also be a lag in reporting, as the NSO has more time to record deaths.