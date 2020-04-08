UFC: “ I have a private island, ” says Dana White as he prepares for the next event

The next UFC 249 event, April 18, was originally scheduled to take place in New York, but was forced to relocate due to the spread of Covid-19 and the ban on public gatherings.
“We are in the process of setting up the infrastructure, so I will start to participate in international fighting,” he said.
“I will not be able to send international fighters, all of them, to the United States, so I have a private island. I’m going to start flying them all on the private island and doing international fights from there. April 18, the UFC is operational again. “
Although he refused to disclose the location of the island, White assured that extensive testing facilities would be in place to ensure that only “100% healthy athletes” would participate.
The island will be closed to fans – the event being broadcast exclusively on ESPN – and only a select few members of the media will be allowed.
“We’ve been working on it since the world collapsed and every day, when we were working on something, we woke up the next day and the world would change. It is certainly the most difficult thing I have ever had. Do . “
Code-named Project Apollo, players from the 16 NRL teams would be quarantined at Tangalooma Island Resort on Moreton Island, off the coast of Queensland, to be ferryed for matches in empty stadiums at broadcast worldwide.
Find a replacement
The main fight in UFC 249 was supposed to see unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defend his title against top competitor Tony Ferguson.
And although Ferguson thinks Nurmagomedov should have his title withdrawn for withdrawing from the fight, White doesn’t blame the Russian at all.
“It is not Khabib’s fault, it is not anyone’s fault,” he told TMZ Sports. “It is something for which you could never prepare, plan or even dream that all of this is possible.”
The absence of Nurmagomedov left White looking for an opponent for Ferguson, and Monday evening Justin Gaethje signed up to participate in the main event.
“The fight is signed and is 100% LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH !!!!” White said on Twitter.
CNN contacted the UFC for a response.
