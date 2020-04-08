Uber wants to redefine jobs. Over 50 union groups strike back

A coalition of some 50 union groups is asking congressional leaders to reject Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s proposal to create a new legal category that would allow the company to continue to treat its workers as workers. independent contractors while providing them with partial benefits.

In a letter sent Wednesday, the organizations – which include the National Employment Law Project, the AFL-CIO, the Legal Aid Society, Rideshare Drivers United and Gig Workers Rising – claim that these workers have been misclassified as entrepreneurs and that the resulting lack of benefits has left them “Particularly vulnerable” to the coronavirus pandemic. The groups accuse Uber of “exploiting the moment to withdraw even more the protections of those who are on the front lines of the crisis”.

In a March 23 letter to President Trump, Khosrowshahi asked the government to create a new type of worker designation that would combine the flexibility of being an independent contractor with some of the benefits and protections of being an employee. It is the same proposition that Uber and other on-demand platform companies are advancing in a California voting measure which, if approved by voters, would serve as an alternative to a new law. state work which would make it more difficult to treat workers as contractors.

“Rather than defend his employees, Mr. Khosrowshahi is seizing an unprecedented public health crisis to advance a radical annihilation of our labor laws,” we read in the letter from the workers’ groups. “It is developing a business model that has affected the quality of life for Uber drivers and other workers.”

In a statement, Uber spokesperson Matt Wing said current laws “present a forced choice between flexibility and protection.”

“We think our laws should protect all workers, not just one type of work – and rather than restricting self-employment, we should strengthen the protections and benefits that go with it,” the statement said. “This is why we have called on the administration and Congress to adopt new historic protections for the self-employed, and why we continue to advocate for updated laws that allow companies like ours to provide new benefits.

Labor advocates have argued that Uber does not provide as flexible a source of income as the company claims.

“When you see precarious and low-paid people who have to go through a pandemic just to make rent and pay the bills, it really shows the lie in workers’ real economic flexibility,” Brian Chen, staff member of the National Employment Law Project lawyer, told The Times. “Precariousness and poverty are not flexibility.”

Uber and other application-based concert companies have granted workers up to 14 days of paid sick leave if they are diagnosed with a coronavirus or directed by a doctor to auto-quarantine. However, as the Times previously reported, workers in the concert industry said it was difficult to qualify for sick leave and some were dismissed even after being quarantined.

In the letter, workers’ groups applauded Congress for the first time passing a coronavirus relief bill that extends national unemployment insurance to workers in concert. But they said companies like Uber, not taxpayers, should provide the funds. As it stands, the groups argued, the bill acts as a bailout for Silicon Valley society and allows Uber and other concert companies to “shirk their responsibility for paying these unemployment fund, “said Chen.

“The government will essentially recover the unemployment check,” said Chen. “Someone like an Uber driver or a Lyft driver or an Instacart buyer who really does a job that is at the heart of the business of a company and they work to develop the business of that company and they work under the direction of that company , they are employees and is the employer who should pay his fair share of unemployment. ”

In a cover letter to Congress, Sanjukta Paul, assistant professor of law at Wayne State University, and Marshall Steinbaum, assistant professor of economics at the University of Utah, wrote that if the federal government paid Unemployment insurance for Uber and Lyft drivers, it could encourage “the States to join the platforms on employment status, because this frees up funds that they would otherwise have to collect from the platforms”.

To this end, the professors said that if companies were not mandated to contribute to state unemployment funds under the stimulus law, they should be required to commit to reclassifying workers as that employed in exchange for the federal “bailout”.

In California, where drivers Uber and Lyft argue that assembly bill 5 entitles them to employee rights, union members Rideshare Drivers United have filed unemployment claims with the employment development department . California Secretary of Labor Julie Su encouraged entrepreneurs to apply for unemployment insurance, Tweeter a promise to “determine if you are misclassified or not and to determine if you owe benefits”.

Nicole Moore, organizer of the group and driver in Los Angeles in carpooling, said that some workers had been informed that they would not touch unemployment because the companies had not shared information with the EDD on the incomes of the drivers . Drivers must then appeal, provide their 1099 tax forms and claim that they have been misclassified as entrepreneurs.

“It takes EDD a while to figure out how much money we should really be making in unemployment,” said Moore. “I know that some drivers who still have 58 cents in their bank account applied for unemployment insurance three weeks ago, and they still have no benefits.”