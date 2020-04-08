Twitter’s Jack Dorsey pledges to invest $ 1 billion in virus relief efforts

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday that he was spending $ 1 billion of his personal wealth on coronavirus relief thanks to its philanthropic fund.

Dorsey said in a series of tweets that he would transfer his equity in his Square digital payments group to his limited company Start Small, contributing about 28% of his overall wealth.

“Why now? The needs are more and more urgent, and I want to see the impact in my life,” said Dorsey.

“I hope it will inspire others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now.”

The single most important movement for coronavirus relief could be the single movement that comes with the pandemic spreading across the globe, taking a heavy toll on human lives and economic devastation in the United States.

Dorsey said after the pandemic ends, the fund would focus on girls’ health and education and “universal basic income” efforts.

Dorsey, who is CEO of Twitter and Square, created a foundation as well as Start Small LLC – a model similar to that established by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in his Chan-Zuckerberg initiative, to allow flexibility in funding startups and the efforts that a foundation may not be able to fund.

“Why is #startsmall an LLC? It segments and dedicates my actions to these causes, and provides flexibility,” said Dorsey.

A link to a document tweeted by Dorsey showed that the new fund had already pledged $ 100,000 to a new initiative called America’s Food Fund launched by Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dorsey’s net worth is estimated to be around $ 3 billion, including her stake, in Twitter and Square.

He said he chose to use his own funds from the payments group because “I own a lot more Square”.

“The impact of this money should benefit both companies in the long run, because it helps the people we want to serve,” he said.

Other tech entrepreneurs have pledged relief efforts in varying amounts.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged $ 100 million to help food relief efforts during the pandemic, and Zuckerberg has donated more than $ 25 million to help research through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation .

Last month, the Gates Foundation pledged $ 125 million for research, but would invest more in a variety of projects.