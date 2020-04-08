TV presenters, guests on the air are without pants during home broadcasts

Television figures are trying to get to the bottom of coronavirus shows – by not wearing any.

A video montage compiled by John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” contains dozens of local news clips from across the country asking colleagues and guests on the air, “Do you wear pants?

“I have pants. You’re going to have to take my word for it because I don’t get up, ”joked a television guest wearing glasses and a shirt and tie as part of the“ Last Week Tonight ”compilation, broadcast on Sunday HBO.

The question of the day – or the week, or the month – rings true with viewers around the world working from home as fears about the coronavirus have shut down offices, schools and other organizations.

And we have a definitive answer: the anchor of Las Vegas Now JC Fernandez, who produced the montage “Last Week Tonight”, shared a clip with its own viewers and revealed what was going on below.

“At home, I wear pants – but here right now, I don’t have pants,” admits Fernandez.

Oliver, 42, also seems to embrace homework. At the end of his half-hour program filmed from his apartment, the seemingly adapted host got up behind a table to reveal shorts covered with a Grovers motif from “Sesame Street”.

He is not the only famous face to have given up pants for television. This week, actor John Krasinski’s new YouTube show, “Some Good News,” presented a group video performance surprised by the cast of “Hamilton” for a 9-year-old girl who was supposed to see the Broadway show. for his birthday. At the end of the 16-minute episode, 40-year-old Krasinski, dressed in a white button-down shirt, tie and jacket, stood up behind a desk to reveal a tutu on his lower half.

Even Stephen Colbert embarks on the trend without pants. In the March 31 episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, the 55-year-old man discussed produce a home performance with fellow host Oliver, comparing notes on dress while recording.

Colbert: How is your personal hygiene? Do you wear pants these days? Oliver: What kind of pants? What’s the bar for pants now? Colbert: Big Boy pants. Long pants. Oliver: I’m wearing sweatpants (Oliver stands up to show a dark pair with zip pockets.) Colbert: Oh, it’s not bad. Oliver: And they’re stained with baby drool and peanut butter. So it could be worse. Colbert: Perfect, perfect. I’m wearing a suit, but I’m not wearing shoes. (Colbert raises a bare foot in front of the camera.)

The light exchange proves that a careful placement of the camera means that a participant on Zoom, Skype or Google Hangouts can look professional, neat and dressed in a suit or other working outfit, while leaving everything lying around where no one can see from the waist.

The movement without pants even affects purchasing habits. Last week, Walmart reported an increase in sales of tops – no pants – during the coronavirus lockout.