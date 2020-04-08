Trump signs a decree encouraging the U.S. to mine the moon

Moonwater and other natural resources can be mined and exploited under a new executive order signed by U.S. President Trump.

On Monday, the president signed a mandate that has been in operation for about a year, called Encouraging International Support for the Utilization and Use of Space Resources. The Directive emphasizes that the 1967 Outer Space Treaty allows the use of space assets on lunar, Mars and elsewhere.

“Outer space is a legally and physically unique area of ​​human activity, and the United States does not see space as a global norm,” the provision states.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos accused Trump of laying the groundwork for the takeover of other planets, adding that it undermined the potential for international space cooperation, According to Reuters.

“Attempts to expropriate outer space and aggressive plans to seize the territories of other planets are unlikely to put countries (of course) in fruitful cooperation,” Roscosmos’ statement said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told that “any attempt to privatize space in one way or another – and I find it difficult to say now whether this can be considered an entrepreneur to privatize space – is unacceptable”.

The view that the moon’s resources are there for uptake has been among officials for years. In 2015, the Congress passed the law in particular by allowing American businesses and citizens to use moon and asteroid resources. In addition, the United States has not signed the 1979 Moon Agreement, which states that international regulations apply to the non-scientific use of space assets.

The ordinance also confirms Congress ’intent that Americans should be allowed to engage in commercial exploration, exploitation, and use of resources in space.

“American industry and like-minded industries will benefit from the creation of stable international practices that will allow private citizens, businesses, and the economy to benefit from expanding the economic area of ​​human activity beyond the country,” states in order.

Researchers have believed for a long time that future trips to the moon and beyond would bring significant discoveries of resources that could be harnessed for energy or other purposes. NASA’s Artemis program aims to count Americans by 2024.

With Reuters