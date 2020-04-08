Trump says plan to end World Health Organization funding

Highlights from President Trump’s press conference:

Trump has said he plans to end funding for the World Health Organization.

Trump has declared that he has no role in the departure of the Acting Secretary of the Navy.

Trump has said he is asking Congress for an additional $ 250 billion for the paycheck protection program.

Trump said the federal government was working to provide 110,000 fans.

Trump said he had never read aid notes for Peter Navarro.

President Trump said he would ask Congress An additional $ 250 billion to fund the paycheck protection program, through which small businesses can get loans. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said he would work with Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer to vote on additional funds this Thursday.

“We are in the middle of a great national struggle, which requires the shared sacrifice of all Americans,” said the president during the Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the White House on Tuesday.

The paycheck protection program, which was part of the broader stimulus bill passed in March, originally had $ 350 billion. The death toll from coronavirus in the United States now exceeds 12,000, and as the country heads to what public health officials say will be a tough week for the nation.

“We are seeing very, very bright lights of hope. It will be a very painful week,” the president said on Tuesday. “It is a monster we are fighting.”

In the middle of the pandemic, the president said he was considering ending funding for the World Health Organization, saying they too often side with China. Trump said he wouldn’t necessarily go all the way, but he was taking it into account.

“I don’t know, they seem to be coming down to China,” said Trump, criticizing WHO’s position on travel restrictions and saying that WHO has not caught the spreading virus. in Wuhan, China.

Regarding travel restrictions in China, Trump said he had not seen memos from his chief commercial adviser, Peter Navarro, warning that the coronavirus could devastate American lives and decimate the economy . The President stated that he had heard of the memo while reading it and had not yet seen it. The President suggested that he probably would not have done anything different if he had seen it, as it has restricted many travelers from China.

“In the end, I did more or less what the memo said,” said Trump.

The President hailed the federal government’s efforts to push 110,000 fans to the states and hospitals. The president was first criticized for his slowness in using the defense production law to force the production of ventilators and other necessary medical equipment.

“I don’t think we will need it. I hope we won’t need it,” said the president.

Regarding testing, another issue on which the Trump administration has been criticized, the president said the U.S. has so far performed 1.87 million tests. While touting the number of tests done, Trump also continues to push for the use of hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial. But the best doctors in the country warned that they could not say definitively if it worked.

Democrats in Congress continue to discuss a fourth legislative package to combat the effects of the pandemic, and the president has told reporters that he is not ruling out a new round of direct payments to the Americans. The “phase three” measure passed by Congress and enacted late last month provides $ 1,200 to every American adult, and payments are expected to be received later this month.