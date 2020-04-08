Trump says he would not have asked the Navy Sec. Modley resigns

President Trump said on Tuesday that the Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, did not have to resign for making a lay speech justifying his dismissal from Captain Brett Crozier, commanding officer of USS Theodore Roosevelt, but Trump said that he hoped it would end the controversy.

Crozier warned last week that COVID-19 was spreading among its 5,000-man crew. He moderately removed him from command, telling his former crew that he was “too naive or too stupid” if he thought the email would not leak.

“It was all very unfortunate,” said Trump at a press conference on Tuesday evening.

“The captain shouldn’t have written a letter, he didn’t have to be Ernest Hemingway. He made a mistake but he had a bad day,” said Trump.

He added on Modly’s resignation: “I heard he did it because he didn’t want to disturb our country … because he shouldn’t have resigned, I wouldn’t have asked him . I do not know him. I didn’t speak to him, but he did, I think, just to put an end to this problem. And I think in many ways, it was a very selfless thing for him. “

Trump proposed Monday to mediate between Modly and Crozier. Modly resigned on Tuesday after meeting with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, reports said.

“[Crozier] made a mistake but he shouldn’t have done it, and your secretary probably shouldn’t have said exactly what he said, “added Trump.

Trump has said he will allow the Pentagon to decide whether Crozier will return to command of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which docked in Guam to unload infected and exposed sailors. Crozier and around 230 subordinates tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Secretary of the Navy said in a radio interview on Friday that Crozier had put his vessel “at risk” from attack when he emailed at least 20 people last week, expressing concern about the virus that invades his crew after the men begin to show symptoms.