Trump praises Cuomo and Blasio for managing coronavirus pandemic

President Trump discussed his relationship with Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio as he touted the federal government’s response to the coronavirus epidemic, particularly in congested areas like New York.

Speaking to Sean Hannity of Fox News on Tuesday evening, the commander-in-chief was questioned about his ability to successfully work with the governor of New York, a longtime enemy.

“I am also a diplomat,” said Trump, “since I have been president, I have to see things a little differently. Look, Andrew, I have known him for a long time. He has trouble saying the words,” Thank you, you did a great job, “but it has been pretty good in the past week.”

In the midst of his praise for the Governor of New York, the President took a blow to other heads of state with whom he worked during the pandemic.

“I think we got along very well with Andrew, and most of the governors, a couple I could tell you doesn’t matter what you did, you can give them ten times more than they asked for and if the newspapers called and wanted a quote, they give you a bad quote because that’s how it is. They are political animals and it is beyond politics that we have lived here, “he said without naming names.

“The federal government, the Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA – I don’t think there is anyone in the world, the hospitals we built in Chicago, the hospitals we built all over the country , we built the beauty in four days and worked very well with John Bel – John Bel Edwards is the governor there, worked very well and it was a surprise because he was born out of nowhere, comes out of nowhere. So I think we get along very well with Andrew Cuomo, “he continued.

Trump also touted Hizzoner’s performances in a moment of surprising praise.

“I did not know the mayor of Blasio [before the pandemic], I got to know him a little. We have a very good relationship. He works very hard, he is, he tries very hard. It is a difficult thing, New York hospitals, and we have sent a lot of troops to it, “said the president.