Trump desperately seeks to avoid blame

It is not just the specter of the president potentially trying to assert his rights over spending on taxpayer-funded relief. American lives are at stake. The health of our economy – not just the gains of Wall Street, but the livelihoods of tens of millions of Americans, and our basic ability to put food on our tables and care for it. of our families – are threatened.

It is disturbing to see that the Americans must now fear that our president and his friends will transform a rescue plan into a vehicle for personal affairs and a romantic agreement for the rich, but we are there.

Fine had been chosen by a group of independent federal inspectors general who determined that it would do the best job. According to The New York Times , the Department of Justice’s former inspector general “has earned a reputation for aggression and independence by carefully examining the FBI’s use of surveillance and other law enforcement powers in the United States. years after the September 11, 2001 attacks “.

But in Trumpland, such skill and expertise is not a requirement but an obstacle, especially when it comes to supervisory tasks. The incompetent man at the top desperately tries not to reveal his inadequacy.

Fine’s head is only the latest to roll, as the president has systematically guillotined watchdogs in the federal government. In a transparent and vengeful gesture, he also dismissed Michael Atkinson last Friday as Inspector General of the intelligence community. Atkinson had done his job in informing Congress of the whistleblower’s complaint that had led to Trump’s dismissal. Trump doesn’t like to be held accountable for his actions, so Atkinson was out

Trump also attacked health and social services inspector Christi Grimm on Monday for doing his job. Grimm’s office had reported what the Americans already know: that there are widespread delays in testing for coronaviruses and serious shortages of supplies in hospitals across the country. None of this is news to anyone. But Trump remains tweeted that the report was “Another false record!”

Trump seems to imagine himself more like a king than a president. The same man who pledged to “empty the swamp” seems to love walking there and attacks anyone who tries to clean it up.

No administration is perfect – remember Debacle of the deployment of Obamacare ? No one expects error-free governance, but good leaders are capable of dealing with errors, correcting them quickly, and accepting independent oversight. Everything else is not democracy, it is dictatorship. Americans in urgent need of relief during and after the pandemic must have this stimulus plan wisely and efficiently sent.

There are approximately 400,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 12,800 dead – and these numbers may be significant underestimates. Without effective oversight – and there is no reason to believe that Glenn Fine would not have provided it – it will be impossible to say whether the stimulus plan is being used effectively to help as many people as possible. Without immediate and flawless feedback on how health and social services are handling this crisis, it will be more difficult to know how to improve the stimulus in real time and stem the tide of disease, death and financial ruins.

Donald Trump made fun of the health and well-being of the American people. He has no attachment to good governance, professional ethics or the public service. He does not like independent guard dogs because they are embarrassing for him ; he prefers guard dogs. And so he exploits the pandemic to fire anyone who could point out how badly he mishandled the answer.

The result will not only be a swampier and more corrupt White House. We Americans can pay with our lives.