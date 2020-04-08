Trump denounces HHS watchdog report on hospital supplies and tears up WHO

President Donald Trump assaulted the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Social Services again on Tuesday, accusing him of political bias after writing a report on serious shortages of supplies and equipment in many American hospitals .

“Why did the IG, Who spent 8 years with the Obama administration (did she report the failure of the H1N1 swine flu debacle where 17,000 people died?) unwilling to speak to admirals, generals, VPs & other officials before reporting. Another false record! ” he tweeted, referring to Christi Grimm, who began his government career 20 years ago under President Bill Clinton and was appointed to his current position in 2020.

President also attacked the World Health Organization in another tweetaccusing the body of favoring China over the United States.

“The WHO. Really blown away. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, but very focused on China. We will give a good overview of that. Fortunately, I rejected their advice very early on keeping our borders open to China. Why did they make such a wrong recommendation to us? ”wrote Trump.

The President’s attacks on Grimm, who served in the Republican and Democratic administrations, began a day earlier when journalists asked questions about the report at the daily briefing of the Coronavirus Task Force. White House.

“That’s wrong,” said Trump, mistakenly referring to her as an “Obama-appointed person” as he defended the administration’s efforts to provide hospitals with masks, protective clothing and respirators. .

“So give me the name of the Inspector General?” Could politics enter it? “

Trump’s attacks on Grimm came days after dismissing intelligence community IG Michael Atkinson, who provided Congress with a copy of the whistleblower’s complaint regarding Trump’s appeal to the President of Ukraine , which led to his dismissal.

Atkinson was required by law to share information if he believed it to be credible, but the president insisted that he should not have passed it on.

Trump has ordered travel restrictions on people arriving from China in January to prevent the spread of the virus here.

WHO opposed this decision at the time, as did some Democrats and others.

Since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China on New Years Eve, 430,000 people have arrived in the United States from China, including about 40,000 since the ban.

WHO has also downplayed the severity of the epidemic.

“Preliminary investigations by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission,” the group tweeted in mid-January.

The agency took a whole week to reverse this misinformation, according to the Wall Street Journal.