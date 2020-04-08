Trump and Pence stay close even though helpers strengthen guards protecting chain of command

Instead, Trump has trusted an intensive testing regime at the White House that has so far seen dozens of officials and guests undergo an assessment before approaching him.

“No, I don’t think so,” Trump said on Monday whether he was taking additional steps to protect government continuity. “Mike (Pence) had his test a few days ago. I had my test a few days ago. And here we are, and there you are. So no, I don’t think so.”

Even after he was in contact with several people who later tested positive for the virus, Trump refused to be tested. In the end, he gave in and passed a test, but only because he said he was pressured to do so by the media.

Trump staff have been silently waving for more than a month to take further steps to protect themselves from possible infection, including the possibility of separating Trump from Vice President Mike Pence to prevent the two from falling potentially sick, according to people familiar with internal problems. conversations.

White House officials, including former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and members of the White House medical unit, have continuously assessed the situation to determine the best way to protect the president and the vice president against infection, according to a White House official.

It is not clear whether the option to separate from Pence was officially presented to Trump himself, and he said on Monday that he would not avoid his number two because they had both recently spent tests showing that they were negative for the coronavirus.

After Pence, the President of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi, is next in the presidential line. She stays at home in San Francisco and hasn’t spoken to Trump in months, let alone get in touch with him.

New steps

Last month, the White House began taking more visible measures to prevent the virus from entering its halls and meeting rooms, including canceling public tours, taking the temperature of each person entering the complex and , since last week, testing each person who comes close to the president. Senior managers are now tested regularly, although their assistants who work in the west wing are not.

The Abbott Labs test is less invasive than the other versions, which usually include a deep nasal swab that can be uncomfortable. With the rapid test, a healthcare professional quickly swabs the two nostrils before inserting the sample into the Abbott machine for evaluation, said an official who received it.

On Tuesday, Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus administration response coordinator, said she “self-tested” the last time she underwent the White House procedure.

“It can be done, it’s simple,” she said.

Although the procedure uses a faster test that can deliver results in 15 minutes, it is still a cumbersome alternative to completely avoiding face-to-face meetings, as other world leaders have done.

The White House is also weighing on administering rapid Covid-19 tests to all personnel working in the field, an official told CNN. The Abbott Laboratories test, which Trump conducted last week, is working quickly but could be a grueling task given the number of public servants who still go to work.

Currently, officials are asked to schedule their tests in advance and undergo the procedure outside the west wing. It is unclear how the White House could handle broader tests.

People without symptoms are currently not a priority for testing, according to guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the White House would justify doing so with too much caution and to ensure government continuity, a declared an official.

Trump continues to host meetings of administration officials in the west wing, although the chairs are spaced apart to allow a distance of six feet between participants. He brought in outside executives last week for a discussion on energy issues and each was tested before meeting with Trump.

On Tuesday, however, external participants in a small business meeting were transmitted by videoconference.

Trump also appeared in the briefing room almost daily in the past month to brief reporters on the response to the coronaviruses, often accompanied by members of the task force.

Birx, a senior member of the task force, said on Monday that she had decided not to visit a sick granddaughter, who had developed a fever this weekend, for fear that she would bring the virus back to the White House.

“Because of you two,” she said, pointing to Trump and Pence. “I mean, you can’t take that kind of risk with the country’s leaders.”

The majority of employees at the White House complex work from home, including many of those who work in the executive residence. This remains mostly senior assistants and those who work directly on the coronavirus problem staying in the office. While a few White House officials have been seen wearing masks, Trump himself has rejected for himself the new CDC guidelines recommending that Americans wear face coverings in situations where social distancing is difficult.

“I think wearing a mask to greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know. In a way, I don’t see it for myself,” said Trump. last week.

Near Pence

Trump said on Sunday that he would not take steps to physically separate from Pence in order to protect government continuity in the light of Johnson’s worsening situation. The main American ally fell seriously ill from a coronavirus and was transferred to an intensive care unit at a London hospital on Monday.

“I’m getting close to him, I’m not breathing. I’m kidding,” said Trump. “We are sometimes forced into positions that I prefer to be away from.”

Instead, Trump said he would step up testing on the people around him given the relative ease and speed of the new test kits.

“I think we probably will, just because of questions like that, I think we may probably have quite a few tests,” he said on Monday. Alongside Trump, Pence said he had been tested earlier today and the result was negative.

Trump said he avoided shaking hands, a practice he hates before the coronavirus even makes him taboo. A self-described germaphobe, he always kept a bottle of hand sanitizer handy.

Yet he did not adopt the measures to which some other world leaders were forced, either because they came into contact with someone who had a coronavirus, or because they were infected themselves.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quarantined his red brick house in Ottawa after his wife fell ill with the disease last month. Without help or staff, he juggled the duties of a leader of the crisis era with the parenthood of his three children.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel returned to her office last week after a 12-day quarantine in her apartment in Berlin after being in contact with the doctor who then tested positive.

And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in quarantine in Jerusalem after the country’s health minister contracted a coronavirus.

Other leaders move more freely. French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday posted a video on his Twitter showing his walk in a northeastern suburb of Paris, raising his thumb as residents of a building applauded their own isolation.