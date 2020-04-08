Traveling nurses on what it’s like on the front lines of NYC

A nurse who traveled from Texas to the front lines of the Battle of the Coronaviruses at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens says it’s “utter chaos” – but also “inspiring” to see people joining the fight from everywhere in the country.

Charlie Adams of Fort Worth decided to go to the Big Apple and volunteer to help the city’s overworked COVID-19 emergency response team, NBC DFW reported.

“It’s absolute chaos, when there are codes and intubations and a lack of supplies, it’s absolute chaos,” she said at the point of sale.

“People are just coming together to find everything they can to save these patients and it’s really inspiring to see these people from around the world, from across the country, who have never met to save lives.” It really makes me move forward. “

Adams said she is constantly in “adrenaline-fighting mode” when treating sick patients.

“It’s basically survival mode at this point – you come in, the supplies are running out, we’re running out of fans, we’re wearing our N-95s for a week at a time,” said Adams at the branch.

“It’s just heartbreaking. Four of my six patients are evacuated or have died and none of their families were there. We are trying to call the families to say goodbye, it’s heartbreaking, nothing can get you there prepare, “she said.

Her new colleagues who work permanently in New York, she said, “are the strongest nurses.”

“They’ve been doing this for weeks and they keep smiling and they keep fighting,” said Adams.

Adams shares his experiences at Elmhurst in his Facebook blog TX RN takes NYC.

Emergency response team volunteers can commit up to three weeks of service. Adams plans to stay at least two.



Another out of town nurse, Liz Schaffer of Minnesota, Told FOX News “The Daily Briefing” Monday, she decided to go to the Big Apple because the city was clearly the poorest.

“I’ve been a nurse for 10 years now, and I’ve done a lot of different things, mostly around emergency medicine and education, and I’ve always said,” Make sure you’re always ready and ready to go, ”said Schaffer.

“And so, right now, our patients who need us the most in health care are here in New York, so I answered that call. I went up to the plate, and here I am. “

She congratulated New Yorkers for supporting her and her colleagues during the crisis.

“The first night here … we … we were outside, and all of a sudden people started to cheer, and people came up to us and they said to themselves,” Are you you nurses? “” Said Schaffer during the program.

“They were taking pictures with us saying” Thank you “, it was so comforting, and it was the best feeling in the world.”