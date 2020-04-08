Tonight’s pink moon will be the biggest super moon of the year

Americans across the country can take a welcome break from coronavirus containment as a super “pink moon” rises in the sky Tuesday evening. It will be the largest super moon of 2020, according to EarthSky.

This full moon coincides with the lunar perigee – the closest point to the moon on Earth in its monthly orbit, which makes it appear larger. When it becomes a full moon at 10:35 pm Tuesday, it will be only 221,851 miles from Earth.

Despite the name, the moon will not really turn pink, according to Jacqueline Faherty, astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History. The nickname is related to the spring season and a wild flower from North America called moss phlox which blooms in beautiful pink colors, she said.

“They are one of the first widespread flowers in spring, which is why the first full moon in April got the name,” Faherty told CBS News. “It is difficult to say when the denomination took place. It stems from Native American traditions.”

The pink moon is visible all over the world, weather permitting. While most of the world is confined to their homes due coronavirus measurements put in place to stop the spread of the virus, Faherty said she thinks it is a good time to “get to know the cosmos again”.

She had a few suggestions for those wishing to see the Tuesday evening phenomenon.

“Another great thing about the full moon is that it is up all night,” she said. “He goes up to the east and sets to the west so [it] will cross the sky for you. If you are in an apartment and you are not interested or able to go out, sit at your window and determine which direction you are facing. I hope the moon will appear for you at some point in the evening. “

“If you can get out for a moment, I most certainly suggest that you watch the moon rise,” she added. The rising of the moon, which occurs at sunset, will occur around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

“Catching the moon as you pass your local landscape can be dramatic and just plain beautiful (and it’s perfectly safe to see),” she said. “So I encourage everyone to sit up about an hour before sunset with their loved ones (and maybe a glass of their current favorite drink) and watch the super moon rise above your horizon.”