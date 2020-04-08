Tom Brady’s free agency was emotional and calculating: “I was crying”

Tom Brady’s first foray into free will had a bit of everything.

Brady spoke about the opening days of the new championship year in an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM Wednesday, detailing his farewell to Patriot owner Robert Kraft and his decision to sign with the Buccaneers with “many different teams interested “in him.

Brady and the Patriots decided to formally separate at a meeting at Kraft on the first evening of free agency. He said he spoke to head coach Bill Belichick on the phone the same night.

“Yeah, I was crying,” Brady told Stern in the interview that lasted more than two hours. “I am a very emotional person. I play with my (emotions). I would say that I am very emotional because I care deeply about the people I work with … I went and said, “Look, I just want to say that I love you and appreciate what we have done and I know that we “will not continue together, but thank you. “Thank you for providing what you have for my family and for my career.” “

Brady’s decision would have been made by the Buccaneers and Chargers, although the Colts and Raiders have expressed interest. Brady said he started with 20 different priorities to make the decision before narrowing it down. He spoke of Tampa Bay star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, the proximity of his son Jack, who lives in New York, and the luck of playing in a warm climate after 20 years in New England.

“I think I could help any organization and that’s why I signed up and kept playing,” said 42-year-old Brady. “I think I can have a big impact on any organization. (The Raiders) can talk about this interest. There were probably many different teams who were interested, some of them also wanted to respect their privacy. I don’t want f-k at all with their program. “