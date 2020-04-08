Tom Brady’s Buccaneers Receive Super Bowl-Like Uniform

The old one is new to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And that goes for more than Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers will welcome the winning quarterback to the Super Bowl six times with a new uniform that brings back to their own championship past.

Tampa Bay abandons their bold uniforms – with bright orange alarm clock numbers, an oversized Bucs logo on the helmet and the league’s first chrome face mask – worn in various forms since the 2014 season, for a slightly refined version of the uniform worn by the 2002 Buccaneers, who beat the Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII for the team’s only championship.

The Bucs retained a slightly smaller iteration of their modernized logo introduced in 2014 on the helmet, but opted for a darker shade of red and a less metallic pewter color for their pants, which was limited by the materials used in modern uniforms. They will now also present a uniform “rush color” while pewter. But small changes aside, the look is a return to a more successful period in the history of the Buccaneers.

The change had been going on for a while, as evidenced by the team’s announcement starring Chris Godwin with a number now owned by Brady.

“Let us show you the future,” the Bucs tweeted to accompany a video of players, including Godwin wearing what is now Brady’s number 12, wearing the new set of jerseys. “”, Tweeted the Bucs account quickly after the video was posted.

Godwin chose to give his number 12 to Brady after the future Hall of Fame signed a $ 50 million contract with the team as a free agent last month.

“Obviously, if he doesn’t want it, or if he doesn’t care, I will definitely keep it. We’ll see how it goes,” Godwin said in an interview with the Buccaneers website. “I think that out of respect for what he did, what he accomplished, just the kind of career he has built, you have to look at that respect.”

Godwin will wear No. 14 next season.