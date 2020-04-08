Tom Brady says Trump asked him to speak at RNC 2016

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady offered a glimpse of his friendship with President Trump in a revealing interview.

Speaking with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM program On Wednesday morning, the great footballer revealed that Trump had asked him to speak at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Brady said on the radio that he refused the candidate’s request at the time, saying he “did not want to enter all political spheres [arena]. “

“Political support is totally different from supporting a friend,” he said.

Brady also told Stern that he was “tired” of hearing criticism about his friend, the commander-in-chief.

“The guy is doing his best to help the country, I would like to see his critics try to do better in his position,” he said during his visit.

At one point, Stern asked about the reactions of his teammates about his friendship with the controversial leader, to which, at least during his time with the New England Patriots, Brady stated that there were none. hadn’t.

“[My teammates] know me. They know who I am. I was with them every day, ”he said.

Stern continued to tease Brady over Trump wishing decades ago that he would marry his daughter Ivanka.

“It was a very long time ago. It was a long time ago in my life … There has never been a date or anything like that,” said Brady, before bragging about his love for his wife Gisele Bündchen.