Tom Brady boosts new Buccaneers to record sales

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new look and a new quarterback, who happens to be one of the biggest stars in NFL history. So it’s no surprise that the team’s jerseys have flown out of the racks (or whatever the virtual equivalent) since their introduction on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers sold more jerseys on the Fanatics retail site than in the past 17 days combined, enough to lead the site in sales among all sports teams and set a sales record for an NFL team starting a new look, according to SportBusiness.

The majority of jerseys sold likely carry the number 12 and surname of quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with the Bucs last month after 20 years and six Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots. Although no specific sales figures have been mentioned, SportsBusiness reports that Brady’s jersey is the best-selling among all athletes, up 3,000% from the previous day.

The new uniforms are largely a return to the look of the Buccaneers from 1997 to 2013, when the team won their only Super Bowl. According to the team’s website, much of the new design was based on fan feedback.

The Atlanta Falcons also unveiled a new look this week. In the absence of free agent signatures almost as important as the Bucs who brought Brady, although they added former Rams star Todd Gurley, chances are the Falcons will not have the same kind of first day of sales than their NFC South rivals. But who knows? This daring “ATL” on the chest could lead Falcon fans (virtually, of course) to buy theirs when they go on sale Tuesday.