“Tiger King” lands 34 million viewers in the first 10 days, surpassing “Stranger Things 2”

Netflix’s massively popular docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” drew 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of its release, March 20-29, according to Nielsen, overshadowing season numbers 2 for “Stranger Things”, which drew 31.2 million in the first 10 days. “Tiger King” has approached the numbers for “Stranger Things 3,” which attracted 36.3 million people over a 10-day period, said Nielsen.

During its first weekend, from March 20 to 23, “Tiger King” drew an average audience of almost 2.4 million American viewers. During the 10-day period, “Tiger King” drew an average audience of 19 million American viewers per minute. It was higher than “Stranger Things 2” with 17.5 million and almost equaled “Stranger Things 3” with 20.5 million.

Of course, the timing of publication coincided with a global pandemic and mandatory home support orders, which, along with intense social media buzz, have pushed the numbers up.

Netflix docuseries focus on the story of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic”, a former owner of an Oklahoma tiger zoo who is serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in the conspiracy to murder for the record of Carole Baskin and other charges. .