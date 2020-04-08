Thousands leave Wuhan hours after coronavirus lockdown lifted

Thousands of people wearing masks – some in full protective gear – rushed out of Wuhan as the city lifted its lock for more than two months amid the coronavirus crisis.

Hours after the isolation ended, about 65,000 people had left the city by train and plane, local media reported.

According to Yan Xiangsheng, a district police chief, about 1,000 vehicles passed through a busy toll booth at the Wuhan border between midnight – when authorities first lifted the barricades – and 7 a.m.

Crowds – many of them wearing masks and raincoats – have invaded Hankou station in Wuhan at an unknown number since early January 23, when authorities announced they were closing the city, with only a few hours’ notice , The Wall Street Journal reported.

Sixty people were on the first train leaving the city on Wednesday for Jingzhou, the report said.

Long queues formed at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, where a group of nurses from the city’s Tongji Hospital held a farewell ceremony for a team of 130 nurses from the northern province. -is from Jilin who came to help during the crisis.

The group sang revolutionary songs like “Without the Communist Party, there would be no new China,” the newspaper reported.

The photos show the nurses kissing, some in tears.

“We are really grateful,” Lai Wei, a 31-year-old Tongji nurse, told the Journal. “They showed us that we were not alone in the fight against the coronavirus.”

Things have not fully returned to normal – Wuhan schools are still closed, temperatures are checked when people enter buildings, and masks are strongly encouraged.

City leaders say they want to reintroduce social and business life while avoiding a second wave of the deadly virus.

With post wires