If you’re wondering how to inject a little variety into your pet’s diet, rest assured, you have a choice.

Some of the strangest stands at the Global Pet Expo earlier this year were in the food section.

Tyson has set up a deli filled with meatballs, bacon strips and other dog treats, which employees have wrapped in butcher paper for visitors to the show.

A few meters away, a company called Country Kitchen operated a Serrano ham cutting station (the meat was for humans; they sell the bones to dogs).

In another aisle, Boss Dog presented cartons of frozen yogurt for canines – in flavors such as pumpkin-cinnamon and peanut-banana butter.

And then there was Jiminy, a new chow dog made from crickets. CEO Anne Carlson, former member of Smucker’s pet food division, said insect-based diets are more environmentally friendly and more humane than their cow counterparts and chicken.

“Our insects live long and happy lives” in special “cricket condos”, explains Jiminy in his press kit. At harvest time, the thermostat is lowered until the critters drift into a “state of hibernation ”and die before being roasted and ground into powder.

Jiminy also debuted with a canine larva made of larvae. Cooking with other exotic ingredients is on the drawing board, said Carlson, who has tasted 15 types of insects and jokingly calls crickets “a catwalk bug”. Next, she hopes to develop a range of cat food.

Nestle Purina has announced a different culinary innovation, according to which its next Pro Plan LiveClear formula reduces allergens in cat hair by 47%. The secret ingredient, which has required more than a decade of research, is a protein derived from eggs.

The majority of new products echo human food trends. Two companies – Merrick and Cloud Star – have created barbecue flavored barbecue pieces in Texas for the first time (as well as barbecue recipes in Kansas City and Memphis). “Merrick was probably looking at the same research we saw,” said Ann Hudson of Cloud Star, who also rolled out canine ice cream and sweet potato fries.

Other edible, human-inspired products include pet granola, mountain mix, and “homemade French macaroons” wrapped in gift boxes like See’s Candies.

The humanization of pet rations dates back at least to 1961, when General Foods introduced individually wrapped Gaines burgers for dogs. Similar anthropomorphized eating patterns have followed – from Morris the cat, the feline with fussy rays for 9Lives, to Snausagesin a blanket. But they turn pale compared to today’s price.

The rise of ultra-gourmet diets began several years ago. Now the push is so strong that Petco has started to open in-store kitchens where “skilled chefs cook fresh, human-quality food” for cats and dogs, according to a press release.

David Lummis, pet market analyst for Packaged Facts, a consumer research firm, said kibbles and canned foods “will soon be seen as more and more out of date.”

Reacting to this trend, several vendors of exhibitions have attempted to project a high-end aura. The Chicken Soup for the Soul pet food stand featured an elegant fireplace with fake flames, comfortable chairs, a coffee table littered with books, and pictures on the mantle. The Fromm Gallery of Fine Foods presented oil paintings of a “Napoleon” cat, a musician dog wearing lederhosen, a feline Julie Andrews in a “Sound of Music” motif, animal and cowboys other portraits.

Meanwhile, the England-based Canagan touted dog food menus modeled after “the food of their ancestors.” Judging by Canagan’s ingredient lists, prehistoric canines have apparently feasted on specialties such as Scottish salmon, seaweed, tapioca, peppermint and glucosamine.