The six main Masters scenarios which are now suspended

The Masters 2020 was to start with Thursday’s opening round at the mystical and venerable Augusta National.

This plan, of course, was abandoned as the coronavirus crisis intensified last month and the tournament was postponed. On Monday, Masters officials officially announced their move to the week from November 9 to 15.

Whether the tournament takes place in April or November, it does not change the litany of stories that go into the most anticipated major championship of the year. So, despite the fact that there will be no Masters as originally planned, let us dream as if it were taking place this week.

Remember the reigning champion?

How could we forget the scene of the 18th green at Augusta last April when Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket, 11 years from his last major championship victory and 14 years since his last Masters victory?

Could Woods tie the record for Jack Nicklaus Masters by winning a sixth green jacket in 2020?

It was going to be a daunting task this week as Woods, 44, only competed in two tournaments in 2020, tied for ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open in January and finished 68th and last at Genesis Invitational, the event he organizes, with weekend tours of 76 and 77 in February.

Woods hasn’t played in three events he usually sticks to his schedule – the WGC-Mexico Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship – citing back problems. So who knows what his physical condition would have been this week when he was trying to defend his title?

Rory McIlroy

The 30-year-old Northern Irishman did everything for golf … except winning a green jacket.

McIlroy has the # 1 world ranking and is on a tear, with five wins in the past three years, the top 5 in the six PGA Tour events he participated in this year and the top 10 in 14 of the last 19 . tournament in which he participated.

He has it all… except a Masters win, the only thing missing to complete the career Grand Slam, which has only been accomplished by five players.

The fact that he threw such a famous four-stroke lead at the start of the final round in 2011 with an epic collapse that included a 43 over the last nine, must weigh heavily on McIlroy’s mind with each mastery – and will remain so until he exorcises these demons.

Another baggage for McIlroy: he has not won a major championship since the British Open 2014 despite nine victories since.

Rivalry

Brooks Koepka, the golf Robocop who is not afraid to say what he thinks, is ranked # 3 in the world and is surely ranked by that. A year ago, he was the most dominant player in the game, having won four major tournaments in three years and ranked No. 1 for 38 consecutive weeks.

Koepka was tied for the Masters after 13 holes in the last round last year and finished second at Woods, one stroke back. He was convicted of a double bogey on the 12th when he flushed his tee shot at Rae’s Creek.

Koepka and McIlroy have developed a tasty little rivalry, McIlroy having ended Koepka’s 38-week reign at No. 1 in February.

When Koepka was asked last fall about the rivalry between him and McIlroy, he chirped: “I’m not looking at anyone behind me. I am No. 1 in the world. I have an open road ahead of me. I don’t look in the rear view mirror, so I don’t see it as a rivalry.

“I’ve been here for, what, five years? Rory hasn’t won a major since I was on the PGA Tour. “

Ouch.

Jordan Spieth

He had a volatile relationship with Augusta National, finishing runner-up to his first Masters in 2014, winning in 2015, then drawing a five-stroke lead with nine holes to play to finish second in 2016.

But Spieth has been plagued by a two-year recession without a win since winning three times in 2017. Spieth won 11 times by the time he turned 24 and spent 26 weeks at the top of the world. Since then, however, his world ranking has fallen to 56th after producing just four top 10 in 23 events in 2019.

Spieth, only 26 years old and with a good atmosphere at Augusta, is one of these players – like the triple champion Phil Mickelson – whose play can be straightened out with the simple reader on Magnolia Lane.

Major time

The two players, because of their talent, who are most likely to win a Masters – or at least a major – are Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler.

Fowler, 31, has eight top five career rankings in the majors and 11 in the top 10. In 2014, he finished in the top 5 of four major tournaments. Overall, he has played in 44 major tournaments without winning one, and that can only represent a heavy chain around his neck. Fowler finished second at Augusta in 2018 and tied for ninth last year.

Rahm, just 25 years old, has not participated for as long as Fowler, having only played in 13 major tournaments as a pro. But it is ranked n ° 2 worldwide. He tied for ninth last year and tied for fourth in 2018.

The next generation

Is it time for Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff or Viktor Hovland to offer Augusta a victory in a green jacket for (young) ages?

Before the 2019 season, all three were still in college. All three have already won the PGA Tour. Only Fuzzy Zoeller, in 1979, won the Masters on his first try. Each of the above three has the game to win a Masters. Why not this year?