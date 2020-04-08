The robots will replace graduating Japanese students in the midst of a coronavirus

TOKYO – Spring graduation ceremonies in Japan have been canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic, but students at one school were able to participate remotely by controlling avatar robots while logged in at home.

The robots, named Newme by developer ANA Holdings, were wearing a manufacturing hat and a dressing gown for the ceremony at Tokyo Business Breakthrough University.

The “faces” of the robots were tablets that showed graduated faces that logged in at home and controlled the robots through laptops.

One by one, the robots motivate towards the podium to receive their diplomas. School staff applauded and said “congratulations!” when University President Kenichi Ohmae placed the diplomas in a rack that had been mounted in the middle of the robot.

“I think this is really a new experience of receiving a certificate in a public area while in private,” Kazuki Tamura said through her computer avatar after receiving her master’s degree.

The university hopes that other schools can adopt their approach to avoid rallies.

Reflecting the human world, however, the school limited the ceremony to just four graduates to allow the robots to engage in social distancing in a pandemic.