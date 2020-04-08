The response to a pandemic on “Jeopardy” makes people panic

I’ll take “Predict the future” for $ 1,000, Alex.

“Peril!” fans were upset Tuesday evening when a clue on the board seemed to refer to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the episode of April 7 – in which three college students were fighting over the legendary two-week ABC game show University Championship – was filmed in early February, according to The Ringer.

Nathaniel Miller, a second-year student at Yale, selected an index of $ 800 during the Double Jeopardy in the “Health and Medicine” category.

The beloved host Alex Trebek, who fights pancreatic cancer, read the prompt: “From a Greek word for people, it describes a disease that affects many people at once.”

Miller launched the correct answer: “What is a pandemic?”

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus pandemic on March 11.

It didn’t take long for fans of the series to exclaim about the coincidence on social media.

Christopher Powers posted a video of the question and answer, commenting: “Pandemic” an answer on Jeopardy tonight. Sinister. “

Some viewers were struck with emotion. “Did anyone else have a lump in their throat when they realized that the “pandemic” was a response on #Peril tonight or just me? ” tweeted video producer Justin Rocke.

Others were joking. “The matrix has just shone”, @MarkWithAnM joked.

The others who listened Tuesday evening were amazed at the timing, wondering if the show’s staff had orchestrated behind-the-scenes coordination.

Asked @thegirlfromri, “Ummm, are Jeopardy’s producers clairvoyant?”

“This show has the most prophetic timing with the dates of diffusion of the indices”, T. Natasha Turner carillon.

Most simply attributed it to a sad kind of serendipity.

“Too early,” added Michael Stone.