The power of family dancing evenings when the world falls apart

The family dance evening, once weekly, quickly became a night ritual and we needed our space.

There was the rebound on “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, the swaying of “Cello Concerto” by Antonín Dvořák (the children are inside, I swear), and the tribute furrow of “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers.

The most popular psychology today tells us to fight stress with calculated calm and loneliness. We need to step back and observe the falling waterfalls from afar. Inhale Exhale.

While it is true that mindfulness and meditation work, they are not remedies. Sometimes what we need to feel better is not detachment but others and liberation. Sometimes we just need to dance.

Yes, there is the science of music and movement for —- as Madonna said in “Like a Prayer”, another house favorite —- “takes you there.” This feeling is sometimes called “collective effervescence”, a term created by Émile Durkheim over 100 years ago to describe the feelings of euphoria experienced during group religious ceremonies.

When we share an experience with others, we tend to feel it more deeply and to feel that we are connected to something greater than ourselves. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

It goes without saying that our possibilities for collective effervescence have been exponentially reduced by social distancing. But for those of us who live with our families or friends, not everything is prohibited. Really, turn off the lights and turn on “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, or the hit from “Dancing in the Street” by Martha and the Vandellas, and I challenge you not to excitement.

Family dance parties – literally house parties – give us the opportunity to experience this special blend of connection and surrender on a regular basis. They’re free, easy to run, and most likely the difference between my family holding on and losing our minds during these extremely difficult times. Here’s why they could do the same for you.

Why dancing is so nice

When we move our muscles, our bodies release endorphins, and these endorphins make us feel good. We do, whether we kayak, baseball or dance.

What makes the dance special at this time is that it is accessible – you just need to empty space in your living room and turn on the music – and it can be done together. And yet, somewhat paradoxically but also in a rather magnificent way, it is a group activity which also allows a lot of individual expression.

“What is unique in dance is that it is not just movement. It’s a movement that is related to self-expression and our feelings, “said Jody Wager, board certified dancer and director of the expressive therapy program at Dominion Hospital Falls Church, Virginia . (Her favorite dance songs are “Let’s Go Crazy” and “Cha Cha” from Balkan Beat Box.)

I know I am not the only parent to have asked their kids about their day or how they are feeling and received a bored look in response. Sometimes they just aren’t in the mood, and sometimes they just don’t know what to say.

While it is the job of parents to help children match words to feelings, it is also our job to help them express their feelings in other non-verbal modes. This is particularly the case in situations like ours, where an unprecedented and frightening new reality could even make us lose our words to adults.

When we communicate with our bodies, we are not supposed to make sense of things or chain a coherent story. The movement draws on deeper feelings – more primitive impulses – and gives way to inventiveness and stupidity that language does not make.

“Children learn to move before they learn to read or sing. To allow them to move is to allow them to be an essential part of themselves with you in an important way,” said Aili Bresnahan. , a former dancer who teaches philosophy at the University. from Dayton, Ohio.

When children dance freely, “they are not about to receive learning experiences. They are the donors, the creators, they do it themselves,” said Bresnahan, who turns on Latin jazz when she needs a good cathartic dance. (Some of his favorites for family dances include “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodriguez and “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega.)

“When it comes to creating memories with the family, the songs chosen could be the ones that make sense for the family’s cultural tradition,” said Bresnahan. “I grew up in East Harlem, so Latin music does that for me – it was the ambiance of the neighborhood.”

In addition to self-expression, dancing also releases anxiety which quickly builds up in our body and mind and replaces it with something much more pleasant.

“When we dance, the pleasure centers in our brains light up,” said Wager, explaining that the fun side of dance and the freedom that comes with it is a big reason.

If you are, as Billy Idol said in another extremely effervescent song, “Dancing by Myself”, you still have a lot to gain from solo groove. Movement and music alone will likely boost your mood, and there’s always the option to join an Instagram house party, or create a more intimate one via Zoom, to feel the beat alongside others.

How to make the family dance

Wager said the first step to setting up a family dance party routine is to start by making smart music choices. Choose something with an irresistible rhythm —- more Motown, less rock art —- and let the children choose their favorite songs.

For the youngest, add a role play. Maybe everyone should dance like a particular animal, or even a particular color. Another option is the frozen dance, which kids love – especially when they learn to be in charge of the pause button. Or, someone can be the leader and everyone has to copy their movements.

Wager also suggests alternating faster music with slower music, which can help create a sense of ease whenever necessary. “Put on some lyrical music and dance hard. When we do slow movements, it can help trigger the relaxation response in our bodies.”

For those who resist dancing, Bresnahan suggests turning off the lights or throwing a ball to the beat. “Ask your children:” What do you want to do with this sound? How would you like to switch to this sound? “”, Did she say.

“The sooner you make your children dance, the less they will be afraid of them later in life,” she added.

When we dance in our house, we let the improvisation color the whole experience. Sometimes the lights are on and sometimes they are off. Sometimes the music is fast and sometimes soft.

Sometimes we use instruments and accessories, and sometimes it’s just bodies that move in space. Sometimes we dance for almost an hour, and sometimes it’s just one or two songs.

Sometimes we “Shake it Off” (thanks Taylor Swift); some days we “Fight Song” (thanks Rachel Platten); and some days we go to E.D.M. (electronic dance music), my new eldest favorite genre. Fortification is available in several flavors.

My kids know that unlike going outside or going to school, or the million things that were canceled overnight, it’s something that can’t go wrong.

Instead, it’s a reliable time to reconnect with our bodies, our minds, and with each other. Unlike almost everything we do right now, the million family maintenance acts required to get through the day, the dance party is something that is really for us, and for us – together.