The only problem with Derek Jeter’s mansion

Tom Brady settles down comfortably in Derek Jeter’s mansion – although it has come with some tweaks.

A quarter of Buccaneers spoke about their new life situation in their interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM Wednesday morning.

“I’m going to stay here for a while,” said Brady. “I had to get here in a very short time. He was a friend of mine, so we talked and everything worked. Perfect for me here to start here. “

Brady had to make a difference: the affordability of the Davis Islands home he moved into last week. Brady said his fortress in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts was not directly accessible to fans, but that is not entirely the case in Saint-Jetersburg.

“I forgot that people could come up to your place.” Here they can shoot to the back of the house, ”said Brady. “Derek did a very good job of projection. I’m a bit of an introvert. I feel like my home is my place where I can relax. When you are outside the house, you understand while being me. When I get home, I want In the backyard, there are a lot of boats that have stopped and people in the front. “

Stern joked about Brady and the Yankee legend about a broken washing machine.

“I call and bitch him and he gets it fixed,” said Brady with a laugh.