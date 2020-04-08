The deep recession in Europe puts pressure on the EU to accept a new rescue plan

This terrible forecast came when the French central bank estimated that the country’s economy had shrunk by around 6% in the first three months of the year. The central bank said that the last contraction of a similar magnitude occurred in the second quarter of 1968, when weeks of protests and general strikes severely reduced economic output.

Signs of a severe recession in Germany and France are worse news for other European countries like Italy and Spain that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic and are experiencing even greater economic fallout. .

Finance ministers representing the 19 countries that use the euro are struggling to agree on new ways to provide support. They suspended negotiations on a new bailout after 16 hours of talks by videoconference, saying they would meet again on Thursday.

“Many parts of the eurozone economy have closed completely and others are operating well below capacity,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief economist for Europe at Capital Economics. “Activity fell the most in Italy and Spain because the restrictions there were the most draconian.” “While the pandemic itself could peak in the coming weeks, some restrictions are expected to remain in place for months,” he added. The Portuguese Mário Centeno, who chaired the meeting of finance ministers, said they “were close to an agreement but we are not there yet”. He said in a message on Twitter that he remains committed to agreeing on a major stimulus package that will protect workers and businesses. The package is said to represent around half a trillion euros ($ 543 billion) in total, including lines of credit, guarantees and job protection programs. “The set of measures I mentioned comes in addition to [fiscal] measures. National measures … account for almost 3% of EU GDP. In addition, you have liquidity support measures, which already account for around 18% of GDP, “added Mr Centeno. Other measures have already been taken. EU limits on budget deficits have been relaxed to allow member countries to borrow more, and the European Central Bank has also injected hundreds of billions into markets to prevent the shock triggering a new financial crisis. However, the old divisions between the countries have complicated a collective budgetary response in Europe. Nine of the countries that use the euro, including Italy and France, have asked the European Union to issue debt, known as corona bonds, in order to raise long-term funds for all member states to ” help repair the damage caused by the pandemic. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, supported by the leaders of Austria and the Netherlands, said no. They have long opposed EU debt issuance, lest it actually mean that their taxpayers are spending money from poorer member states. – Mark Thompson contributed to the report.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/7NalLp_Wsrw/index.html