Texas court to ban most abortions during coronavirus crisis

AUSTIN, Texas – A federal court of appeal took a stand on Tuesday with Texas allowing it to ban most abortions while the state is under an emergency order that restricts non-essential surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic .

A panel of judges from the New Orleans Fifth Court of Appeal overturned a lower court decision that blocked the ban last week. The ruling allows the ban to remain in effect pending further legal arguments.

Texas Republican government Greg Abbott last month ordered hospitals to cancel “nonessential” surgeries to free up hospital space and supplies that may be needed for patients and doctors with coronavirus.

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton said the order would cover all abortions except those necessary to protect the health and safety of the mother. Planned Parenthood and other abortion advocates then went on to withdraw the abortion from procedures that should be delayed.

US District Justice Lee Yeakel ruled last week that the “Supreme Court had clearly spoken” of a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy and said “there can be no outright ban on such a procedure ”.

Texas immediately appealed. The 2-1 of the court of appeal noted decision “The growing spread of COVID-19 and the critical interest of the state in protecting public health.”

The majority opinion written by US circuit judge Kyle Duncan, appointed by President Donald Trump, concluded that “in the face of an epidemic threatening society, a state can implement emergency measures that restrict constitutional rights as long as the measures have at least a “real or substantial relationship” with the public health crisis.

Alexis McGill Johnson, Acting President and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, called the decision of the court of appeal “unreasonable.”

“Abortion is essential, it is time sensitive and it cannot wait for a pandemic to pass,” said McGill Johnson.

Texas prohibits most abortions after 20 weeks. Abbott’s original March 22 order was due to expire on April 21 but can be extended.

Texas was just one of the many states facing the problem of abortion bans during the pandemic, as similar legal battles were waged in Alabama, Ohio, Oklahoma and Iowa.

Abortion advocates have pledged to continue fighting the bans.

“It is not the last word. We will take all the legal measures necessary to combat this abuse of emergency power, ”said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights.