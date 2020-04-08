Tesla to withdraw staff and cut wages amid coronavirus crisis

Tesla plans to remove non-essential workers and cut employee wages now that the coronavirus crisis has shut down production in some of its factories.

The electric carmaker will fire staff who cannot work from home and who do not do crucial work in its factories, said an official with the company. told American employees Tuesday.

Tesla plans to resume normal operations in early May if no major changes occur, the company said. Workers who are sidelined will keep their health care benefits.

Tesla will also cut wages for employees from April 13 until the end of the second quarter of this year, the company said. Wages will be cut 10% for workers in the United States, 20% for managers and 30% for vice-presidents, with comparable cuts imposed in other countries. Tesla had approximately 48,000 full-time employees at the end of 2019.

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly disrupted Tesla’s manufacturing operations in the United States. The Silicon Valley-based company has stopped production at its factories in California and New York, where officials have ordered the closure of non-core businesses. Tesla has also dramatically reduced the number of workers at its Nevada plant.

The company led by CEO Elon Musk still managed to produce nearly 103,000 vehicles and deliver more than 88,000 in the first three months of the year, which it qualified as the best performance in first quarter of its history. This happened despite the temporary closure of Tesla’s most recent factory in China, where the coronavirus first appeared.

Other major automakers such as Honda and Nissan routed American workers in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, which brought down consumer demand for cars.

With post wires