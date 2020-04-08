Teenage pilot pilot brings medical supplies to hospitals

According to a report, a 16-year-old student pilot turned his love of flying into an opportunity to help provide vital medical supplies to rural hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TJ Kim, a sophomore at Landon School in Bethesda, Maryland, was disappointed when his lacrosse season ended due to the lethal epidemic, so he brainstormed with his family about barn with a good cause.

To stay busy and lend a helping hand, they offered Operation SOS – Supplies Over Skies, according to the Associated Press.

Each week, the pilot in training transports personal protective equipment – including masks, gloves and gowns – to small hospitals, in particular to the establishment of 25 beds in Luray.

“They sort of told me that they had really been forgotten. Everyone wanted to send donations to hospitals in the big cities, ”he told the AP. “Every hospital has trouble getting supplies, but it’s the rural hospitals that really feel forgotten.”

On his last flight in the Cessna 172, Kim delivered 3,000 gloves, 1,000 head covers, 500 shoe covers, 50 masks, 20 pairs of goggles and 10 bottles of hand sanitizer to a Woodstock hospital, near.

Its goal is to make deliveries to the seven rural hospitals in Virginia defined as critical access facilities.

Aspiring aviator flight instructor Dave Powell said he was blown away when his student first suggested the project.

“To make TJ more concerned about the needs of others in his melancholy state, I just repeated how incredible this young man is,” Powell told the news service.

TJ’s father Thomas – who gathered the supplies – bought his son a flying lesson for his 15th birthday. It was hooked up in no time.

“After I landed, all I could think of was to go back up,” said TJ, who hopes to attend the US Naval Academy and eventually become a pilot.

TJ’s proud father said he was happy to see his son transforming his disappointment at losing his lacrosse season into a positive – “something that combines service to the community and his love of flying.”

“The stars have really aligned here,” he said.