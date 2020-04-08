Tearing CNN torn for a retweet post calling Trump `` crazy ''

CNN’s Jake Tapper caught fire Tuesday for retweeting a message from conservative lawyer George Conway – a frequent critic of President Trump and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband – who called the commander-in-chief ” 100% crazy ”.

CNN anchor on Monday retweeted Conway Post, who said that Trump “is 100% crazy and no one in the administration has the balls to tell him that”, The Hill reported.

Hit retweeted him again Tuesday while adding: “Remarkable comment on the people in the administration of a critic of Trump who knows a lot.”

Critics have said that Tapper supports the harsh characterization of Trump’s Conway, who has often torn Conway himself.

Tapper insisted that Conway’s beard “seems worthy of interest given the number of people in the administration he knows.”

“I have RTed Conway, a conservative lawyer and a critic of Trump, because he wrote that no one in the administration has the courage to stand up to the president, which seems worth considering given the number of people in the administration he knows “, Tapper tweeted, trying to explain his motives. “RTs are not necessary. = okay. “

Critics included Johnathan Turley, the only Republican witness at the recall hearings.

Turley, professor of law at George Washington University and contributor to The Hill, Torn tapper, claiming that his retweet “only further undermines the media by reaffirming for many that the media are campaigning against Trump rather than covering him up.”

Others have defended Tapper.

New York magazine editor Jonathan Chait said Tapper “simply observed” that Conway’s comments were “noteworthy”.

In the past, Trump has called George Conway “a loser as cold as stone” and “husband of hell!” on Twitter.

“George Conway, often called Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success and angry that I, with his help, did not give him the job he so desperately wanted. I would barely know but take a look, a loser and a husband from hell! ” he wrote last year.

But the attacks did not deter Conway, who tears the president apart almost daily, and who denied having ever looked for a job in the White House, although he initially supported the president.

“Like all pathological narcissists, he accepts no responsibility, and he rejects all responsibility”, he wrote Tuesday on Trump’s dismissal and feuds with government watchdogs overseeing his administration.

President also sued Tapper and CNN reporter use a presidential quote in his Twitter biography.

“Jake Tapper… I know; you do not like him. That he likes? Who the hell can love him? “Trump said at a rally in February, a remark that Tapper quickly added to his biography.