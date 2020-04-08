Surviving Covid-19 in the back of the afterlife

I have managed to survive a multitude of wars, revolutions and terrorism on four continents in my foreign correspondent career. But now, in an era of staying at home, I lack many options that will not expose my wife and I or others to life threatening dangers.
There is no Peapod, UberEats or GrubHub here. Lots of staples – but not fresh meat, milk, or vegetables – reach us through Amazon, which drops them off at our local post office, which has quickly become a model of social distancing. A stray pizza delivery, maybe, but that’s it. And, it seems, the same situation occurs in a large number of postal codes across the country.
“Especially now, when you can’t really trust other people in your community to take safety precautions when they go out.” Unsurprisingly, she says her production has gone from 50,000 to 100,000 meals per week two months ago to 250,000 meals. It currently has a capacity of 750.00 meals. And we appreciate them. Our first night was a lemon sautéed cauliflower with quinoa and shrimp (lots of shrimp), then there were black eyed peas with curry with beef, a bowl of pesto with mahi mahi, kale Spanish with beef and squash.
Asseo has long-term contracts, she says, with farmers and wholesalers in the West and Midwest, buying whole crops from certain farmers to secure supplies. So she is not worried. But I am.
My wife, Pamela, is already planning our vegetable patch – tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers and lots of herbs. However, given the short growing season in Pennsylvania (it’s April and temperatures still drop in the 1930s at night), the harvest is far away. Our local farmer seems to have disappeared and has not even started to lay a harvest for this year. But his former planting partner started taking precautions years ago – an AK-47 and a pair of shotguns, believing, he told me, that maybe he should eventually defend his food against the desperate people leaving the city.
While racing to our secluded cabin in the woods in what I thought was northeastern Pennsylvania, I discovered that the virus was following me here. Dozens of New Yorkers were booking summer vacation cottages a few miles away from us, with clueless residents, while following some of the concepts of social distancing that could keep us safe. So my goal here is to become as self-sufficient as possible. Our plan is to make a foray once every three weeks to Lewis’s, our local market where buyers wander at will, largely unmasked – and get there at 8 a.m. when it opens to avoid the crowds. For everything that is fresh or perishable, it is really the only alternative.
A beautiful spring begins to bloom here in northeastern Pennsylvania. There was a lot of rain, so the stream behind our house roared. The pair of eastern phoebes that nest under our eaves is back and is diligently building a new nest. Their eggs should soon hatch. The forsythias are in full bloom and the daffodils are just beginning to open their bright yellow petals. The trees are starting to bud (which doesn’t help my asthma, unfortunately).
But President Donald Trump suggests it’s war. If it is war and our government does little to help, it is every man or woman very good for himself or his family. This is where we find ourselves this spring, barricaded, in fear, but with hope for our future.
