Surviving Covid-19 in the back of the afterlife

I have managed to survive a multitude of wars, revolutions and terrorism on four continents in my foreign correspondent career. But now, in an era of staying at home, I lack many options that will not expose my wife and I or others to life threatening dangers.

There is no Peapod, UberEats or GrubHub here. Lots of staples – but not fresh meat, milk, or vegetables – reach us through Amazon, which drops them off at our local post office, which has quickly become a model of social distancing. A stray pizza delivery, maybe, but that’s it. And, it seems, the same situation occurs in a large number of postal codes across the country.

Asseo believes that the safest way to get food and products in general, it’s through delivery services.

“Especially now, when you can’t really trust other people in your community to take safety precautions when they go out.” Unsurprisingly, she says her production has gone from 50,000 to 100,000 meals per week two months ago to 250,000 meals. It currently has a capacity of 750.00 meals. And we appreciate them. Our first night was a lemon sautéed cauliflower with quinoa and shrimp (lots of shrimp), then there were black eyed peas with curry with beef, a bowl of pesto with mahi mahi, kale Spanish with beef and squash.

However, my great fear is that if this pandemic escalates and quarantine continues, will there be anything to eat? How likely is it that food chains will collapse completely, farmers unable to harvest or place their food on the market? Like CNN reported , if farmers cannot find enough workers or if their farming practices are disrupted due to the pandemic, Americans may have less or more food this summer. And because international farmers and their supply chains face similar problems, America could receive fewer food imports, which could limit supply and drive up prices.

Asseo has long-term contracts, she says, with farmers and wholesalers in the West and Midwest, buying whole crops from certain farmers to secure supplies. So she is not worried. But I am.

My wife, Pamela, is already planning our vegetable patch – tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers and lots of herbs. However, given the short growing season in Pennsylvania (it’s April and temperatures still drop in the 1930s at night), the harvest is far away. Our local farmer seems to have disappeared and has not even started to lay a harvest for this year. But his former planting partner started taking precautions years ago – an AK-47 and a pair of shotguns, believing, he told me, that maybe he should eventually defend his food against the desperate people leaving the city.

What is really needed is a truly national food delivery system for the vast regions of this country, close to a viral pandemic but completely out of reach of the deliverables. We consider ourselves lucky to have the means of a Fresh n ‘Lean. But many others do not. In Paris, where my son is still able to find fresh meat and produce in the block for his family, there are still immediate rumblings. The first French daily newspaper, Le Monde, had a front page headline : “Coronavirus: European agriculture paralyzed”, pointing out that closing Europe’s national borders to prevent the spread of the pandemic freezes the wide availability of food, confirming only my own deepest fears.

While racing to our secluded cabin in the woods in what I thought was northeastern Pennsylvania, I discovered that the virus was following me here. Dozens of New Yorkers were booking summer vacation cottages a few miles away from us, with clueless residents, while following some of the concepts of social distancing that could keep us safe. So my goal here is to become as self-sufficient as possible. Our plan is to make a foray once every three weeks to Lewis’s, our local market where buyers wander at will, largely unmasked – and get there at 8 a.m. when it opens to avoid the crowds. For everything that is fresh or perishable, it is really the only alternative.

I also do my best to become medically self-sufficient if all of our efforts are in vain. The last thing I want to do is go to the local emergency room and risk it, since Monroe County itself becomes a small hotspot of its own. In fact, with our New York license plates, will we even be greeted in our local hospital parking lot?

When we arrived here a month ago and since then since repeated testing, there was no thermometer available anywhere. But we found Kinsa which will not only ship a thermometer but its app will connect you to a national network of millions of people who are watching the spread of fever nationwide – and maybe Covid-19. So I decided to get medical supplies. My pulmonologist prescribed me a nebulizer for albuterol, then an oxygen concentrator to deliver pure oxygen if my lungs are compromised, finally a BiPAP machine, normally for sleep apnea, but which can, by pinching, forcing air into blocked lungs.

A beautiful spring begins to bloom here in northeastern Pennsylvania. There was a lot of rain, so the stream behind our house roared. The pair of eastern phoebes that nest under our eaves is back and is diligently building a new nest. Their eggs should soon hatch. The forsythias are in full bloom and the daffodils are just beginning to open their bright yellow petals. The trees are starting to bud (which doesn’t help my asthma, unfortunately).

But President Donald Trump suggests it’s war. If it is war and our government does little to help, it is every man or woman very good for himself or his family. This is where we find ourselves this spring, barricaded, in fear, but with hope for our future.